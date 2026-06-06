LSU Tigers Showing Interest in Flipping ACC Commit

The LSU Tigers continue to stay aggressive on the 2027 recruiting trail this offseason, as the team has eyes on multiple flip candidates that would immediately change the trajectory of the class.

With only four high school commits this cycle, Lane Kiffin and the coaching staff simply have no other choice.

Fans have seen the Tigers target some elite five-star commits like Texas Tech defensive lineman Jalen Brewster and Texas wide receiver Easton Royal, but LSU is also looking to address the depth of its 2027 cycle with potential flips of some lesser-known recruits.

LSU Targeting Flip of Cal OT Commit

California Golden Bears helmet sits during a football game against the Washington State Cougars in the second half at Martin Stadium. | James Snook-Imagn Images

LSU officially extended an offer to 2027 Cal three-star offensive tackle commit Amaziah Siale during the Tigers' OL/DL camp, he announced on social media.

"Following a great performance at the LSU OL/DL Camp I am blessed and highly favored to announce that I have received an offer from Louisiana State University!" Siale wrote on X.

Following a great performance at the LSU OL/DL Camp I am blessed and highly favored to announce that I have received an offer from Louisiana State University!#GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/YXNeVFs0V8 — Amaziah Siale (@Amaziah_808) June 6, 2026

A product of Mission Viejo, CA., Siale stands at 6-6, 330 pounds and is the No. 48 overall offensive tackle prospect in the class while also being the No. 38 overall player in the state of California this cycle, per 247Sports' rankings.

He's only been committed to Cal since June 2, but that clearly isn't stopping other programs from pursuing him with intention.

Why Flipping Amaziah Siale Could Be Tough For LSU

LSU Tigers helmet against the Missouri Tigers during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

LSU could have to compete with other interested programs in hopes of potentially flipping Siale. He's received offers from elite teams like Texas, Georgia, BYU, Oklahoma and Arizona State along with Washington State, Utah State, Arizona, UCLA, Illinois, SMU, Utah and many more.

The Tigers wouldn't be offering Siale if they didn't think there's a chance he could flip his decision. The competition will certainly be tough though, as Cal's new head coach Tosh Lupoi has already done an impressive job on the recruiting trail ahead of his first season with the team. His presence could make it difficult for LSU, or any program for that matter, from gaining serious momentum with Siale.

Siale has taken an unofficial visit with UCLA along with an official visit to Cal. He still has an official set with Utah on June 19. It will be interesting to see if he adds LSU to this list in the coming months.

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