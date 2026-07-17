LSU Football Adds Four New Games to Future Non-Conference Schedule

The LSU Tigers are gearing up for a highly-anticipated 2026 season as the Lane Kiffin era officially begins in Baton Rouge.

But while the primary focus remain on the season ahead, LSU is still addressing its future schedules in a major way.

LSU Football announced Friday that it has added four new matchups for its future non-conference schedules, giving fans a sneak peek at what to expect in the next handful of years.

LSU's New Opponents

LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here are the new opponents along with the current kickoff dates:

- 2027 season: vs. Northwestern State, Aug. 28



- 2028 season: vs. Louisiana-Monroe, Aug. 26



- 2028 season: vs. Southern, Sept. 9



- 2030 season: vs. Tulane, Aug. 31

LSU had yet to add a third non-conference game to its 2027 schedule, but now have an in-state matchup set with Northwestern State.

The Tigers already have non-con matchups set in 2027 with Houston and UTSA.

As for 2028, LSU now has it's three non-conference opponents. Louisiana-Monroe and Southern will join SMU as the Tigers' only matchups outside of SEC play during the regular season.

In 2030, the Tigers currently have a road matchup set with Arizona State. Adding Tulane, one of the best Group of 5 programs, to that non-conference slate could make for some intriguing results during the 2030 campaign, but with those games still so far in the future, it will interesting to see if LSU keeps those matchups are elects to make changes to the schedule at some point down the line.

Some College Football Fans Might Question LSU's Future Schedule

Some opposing fans might look at LSU's future non-conference schedule and criticize the lack of elite opponents that the Tigers will face outside of the SEC.

While that might have some merit, LSU is wise to take the route proposed by Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and others that focuses on eliminating tough non-conference matchups in order to increase win totals. Many coaches have felt that the College Football Playoff committee will not grant a three-loss team a spot in the bracket regardless of win quality, so the result is potentially weaker non-conference schedules for the SEC's best teams moving forward.

Kiffin and the coaching staff are being met with championship-or-bust expectations, so doing whatever it takes to get to the CFP this season and beyond is in their best interest.

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