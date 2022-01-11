Former LSU Tigers in Wild Card Round of 2022 NFL Playoffs

Which former players will be facing each other? What have their seasons been like?

LSU is doing its part in representing the NFL playoffs. The Tigers will be sporting 21 players on current active playoff rosters when the wild card matchups kick off this weekend.

Here's a look at the wild card matchups and who will be representing the purple and gold on each team:

Cincinnati Bengals vs Las Vegas Raiders (Jan. 15, 3:30 p.m.)

Bengals: Joe Burrow (QB), Ja'Marr Chase (WR), Tyler Shelvin (DT), Thaddeus Moss (TE)

Raiders: Foster Moreau (TE)

The first game of the wild card round will feature Burrow, Chase and the Bengals going head-to-head with the Raiders in Cincinnati. The Bengals are in search of their first playoff win since 1990 and have all the hope in the world the lethal combination of Burrow and Chase can get it done.

Chase is the favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year while Burrow's 4,611 yards and 34 touchdowns have in Comeback Player of the Year territory, as well as in the MVP conversation. Over his last two regular season wins over Baltimore and Kansas City, Burrow put together the best stretch of his young career, tossing for 971 yards and eight touchdowns while Chase went for 266 yards and three touchdowns against Kansas City.

On the Raiders sidelines, Moreau is used as primarily a blocking tight end but has had his moments to shine this season, having a career season with 30 receptions for 373 yards and three touchdowns.

With Drew Brees on the call, local fans will absolutely be tuned in to Burrow and Chase's first crack at the playoffs.

Buffalo Bills vs New England Patriots (Jan. 15, 7:15 p.m.)

Bills: Tredavious White (IR), Reid Ferguson (LS)

Patriots: Davon Godchaux

The Bills and Patriots are used to playing one another twice a year but Buffalo will be down White, who tore his ACL against the Saints earlier this year. With one of the best offenses in the league in Buffalo and one of the best defenses in New England, it should be entertaining to see which one has the better evening.

As a starter for the Patriots this season, Godchaux has enjoyed a career year, accounting for 65 tackles and two tackles for a loss.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Philadelphia Eagles (Jan. 16, 12:00 p.m.)

Buccaneers: Leonard Fournette (RB), Devin White (LB), Cyril Grayson (WR)

Eagles: JaCoby Stevens (S), Kary Vincent Jr. (CB)

Another LSU filled matchup, the Bucs have two former stars in Fournette and White who have been catalysts for this team's success the last two seasons. Fournette has really stepped into a feature role in the backfield for Tom Brady and company while White continues to be one of the better linebackers in the league.

The Eagles traded for Vincent midway through the regular season and haven't really used him or Stevens this much in their rookie seasons. Vincent picked up some special teams snaps the last few weeks while Stevens earned some reps in week 18, totaling two tackles for the game.

Most of the snaps for LSU will come from Fournette and White on the Tampa Bay side, though Grayson did step up with Antonio Brown and now Chris Godwin both out of the lineup.

Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers (Jan. 16, 3:30 p.m.)

Cowboys: La'el Collins (OG)

49ers: Arden Key (DE)

Collins has been a fixture on the Cowboys offensive line since going undrafted back in 2015. He's been a starter at guard throughout his time in Dallas after enjoying a successful career at LSU.

Key, a former third round pick, was signed by the 49ers this offseason and is having a breakout season with six sacks as a rotational piece along one of the best defensive lines in the NFC. It's very possible the two could be lined up with one another at times throughout this game so it'll be a fun matchup to watch.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Pittsburgh Steelers (Jan. 16, 7:15 p.m.)

Chiefs: Clyde Edwards-Helaire (RB), Darrel Williams (RB), Tyrann Mathieu (S)

Steelers: Trai Turner (OG)

A team that's been in the Super Bowl the last two seasons, Kansas City's lineup has three former Tigers, headlined by the All-Pro safety Mathieu. With 76 tackles, one sack, three interceptions and three fumble recoveries, Mathieu remains one of the best playmakers in the NFL, earning a second straight Pro Bowl nod with the Cheifs.

Meanwhile Edwards-Helaire and Williams have been the primary ball carriers for Patrick Mahomes and company, with Williams really coming along when CEH went down with an injury. Edwards-Helaire has missed the last two games but has a chance to play in the wild card game this weekend.

“The only injury is Clyde (Edwards-Helaire),” coach Andy Reid said. “And he’s making great progress. I think we’ll be able to get a little work out of him this week. We’ll see, we’ll see how the next couple of days go. He has a great attitude and wants to be out there.”

Los Angeles Rams vs Arizona Cardinals (Jan. 17, 7:15 p.m.)

Rams: Odell Beckham Jr. (WR), Andrew Whitworth (OT)

Cardinals: Rashard Lawrence (DT)

A midseason signing that garnered a ton of attention, Beckham has arrived in Los Angeles and been a touchdown machine, grabbing five touchdowns in eight games with the Rams this season. He has been injury riddled the last few years of his career and has lost some of the explosiveness that made him so great, but he's a significant piece to the Rams identity, as is the tackle Whitworth.

At 40 years old, Whitworth is still one of the most respected players in the league and could very well be his last ride as an NFL player. Former LSU national champ Rashard Lawrence has appeared in 11 games for Arizona this season, combining for 11 tackles as a rotational piece.