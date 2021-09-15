LSU Freshman Tight End Jack Bech Proving to be a Force in Tigers Offense

Bech on the rise, drawing praise from teammates and coaches for sure hands and impact in middle of field

The emergence of LSU tight end Jack Bech has been a major bright spot for Coach Ed Orgeron’s group with two games under their belt. The true-freshman tight end has become one of Max Johnson’s most consistent targets while just scratching the surface.



Though the youngster has only been in Death Valley a handful of months, the praise he’s received from his teammates is real. The Lafayette native showed up to offseason workouts with one goal in mind: prove he belongs.

“I knew him coming in,” Kayshon Boutte said. “He's been a big factor to this team. He caught the most balls in the TE room. 10 times out of 10 when the ball gets thrown to him he's going to catch it.”

With a small sample size of only two games, the aggressiveness and sheer strength Bech brings to this offense has been a focal point. The weight room has been his best friend this offseason, bulking up to a tight end, but his soft hands are what make him so versatile.

To have a tight end with the ability to block the edge effortlessly as well as run a flawless route down the field makes him one of the more potent weapons on this LSU roster.

"Yeah, (Jack Bech) is awesome,” offensive lineman Liam Shanahan said. “He's one of those guys that has a work ethic that you can't teach. That work ethic, toughness and mojo."

Bech has been targeted six times in just two games with five receptions for 74 yards. As he continues proving himself as a key factor to this LSU offense, the ball will surely be in his hands more.

Starting quarterback Max Johnson has praised the youngster and his ability to step out and be so effective in the passing game, hoping to get him more touches as the season goes on.

"Jack's aggressive. He's mean,” Johnson said. “I think we need to find a way to get him the ball more."

His importance on the field is one thing, but the respect he has in this Tigers locker room is another. A great teammate both on and off the field, Bech has already received countless compliments from this LSU team.

"He's awesome. I love having him as a teammate,” Shanahan said. “He reminds me of honestly Julian Edelman a little bit with his size. It’s awesome to see him getting on the field and making plays.”

As the young star in the making continues getting more reps under his belt, the more his role will expand within this Tigers offense. Still just a freshman getting used to playing at tight end, the Lafayette product is just getting his feet wet.

His instant effectiveness is what has this LSU staff raving about the young stud with high expectations heading into SEC play. With the hands of a receiver and strength of veteran, the future is bright for Jack Bech.