LSU Tight End Mason Taylor a Star in the Making, Growing Each Game

LSU tight end Mason Taylor has become a key contributor to the Tigers’ offensive success over the last few weeks. The true freshman quickly became the hero in the Bayou Bengals’ upset victory over Alabama, but to him that was just the introduction.

Taylor has been making highlight reel plays his entire career, and now the chance to do it on the biggest stage, it’s all he’s ever wanted. The son of NFL Hall of Famer Jason Taylor, it sets lofty expectations, but Mason is simply looking to create his own path.

For the Tigers' starting tight end, there was a moment when it all clicked for this program. A moment where they decided they wanted to take their game to the next level.

“I think we’ve been getting better every week, but after the Tennessee game we stepped it up,” Taylor said. “Pedal on the gas. I think we’ve been getting better every week and Jayden [Daniels] has been doing a great job of getting everybody on board and getting 1% better everyday and every week.”

Taylor made his name known to the world after his spectacular touchdown reception against Alabama, giving the Tigers the lead, but the game ultimately went to overtime. In overtime is where the legend was born.

With LSU electing to go for a two-point conversion to win the game, Taylor answered the call, reeling in the game-winning reception to win the game for the Tigers. The connection he’s developed with Daniels has been a work in progress, but the two are certainly beginning to click in crucial moments.

“He’s just being a leader on the field, being more talkative,” Taylor said. “He’s getting guys up when we’re slacking a little bit, but overall we’re just having better practices after that.”

The freshmen on this LSU squad have been major contributors to the success the Tigers have had this season. Taylor, being incredibly consistent for his age, believes it’s the trust this staff has in him that has resulted in immediate success in the SEC.

“I think the coaches just trusting me and getting me prepared for the games, they've done a great job of getting me ready for these big games,” Taylor said. “Other than that just staying calm and being collected and controlling your emotions.”

As the Tigers continue to exceed expectations in Year 1 of the Brian Kelly, they’ve set the foundation for years to come. With a player of Taylor’s caliber in their back pocket, paired with the dominant other freshmen this squad attains, LSU is in good hands for the foreseeable future.