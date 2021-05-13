Report: Number of SEC Schools Targeting Former LSU Quarterback TJ Finley

As soon as TJ Finley hit the transfer portal, you knew he'd be one of the bigger quarterback names that program's would be in hot pursuit of. It was also likely that a number of SEC programs would reach out to the talented rising sophomore and there appears to be a clearer picture about who exactly is showing the most interest.

According to a report from 247sports, a number of programs have reached out to Finley including Alabama, Georgia and Mississippi State. But perhaps the program showing the most intrigue in Finley's ability is Auburn.

"There is an opportunity there," Finley told Auburn Undercover's Keith Neibuhr. "A lot of people in the organization there since the new staff got there believe I can come in and compete for the starting job. It ain't like me going there to be a backup."

Finley also said he's hoping to wrap up his recruitment in two weeks in order to give himself enough time to adjust to his new home. His decision will also hinder on the NCAA passing a one time intraconference transfer rule that would allow Finley to transfer within the SEC and compete right away.

As a freshman, Finley gained valuable SEC experience, starting five games after Myles Brennan went down with an injury that kept him out for all but the first three games of the season. In those five games, he certainly showed his potential but also had flashes of being a true freshman.

He completed 57% of his passes for 941 yards and five touchdowns but also threw five interceptions during his lone season in Baton Rouge.

"It was the best thing I could've asked for," Finley said on the Jordy Culotta Show about his time at LSU. "I took the positives and going into the spring, I told myself, what did I do good at during the five games? I think it was poise, the ability to not be rattled in the moment and calm my guys down in each and every game. In each game we had successful drives but didn't come away with any points. Then I took the negatives, turning the ball over and putting the ball in harm's way and I went into the offseason and focused really on the negatives."