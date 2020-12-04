LSU Freshman QB TJ Finley to Draw Start Against No. 1 Alabama, What to Expect From Both Quarterbacks

TJ Finley will get the nod at quarterback against No. 1 Alabama but coach Ed Orgeron told reporters Thursday that he expects Max Johnson to play as well.

Orgeron said that the decision to go with Finley over Johnson once again was a tough one to make but believes that the 6-foot-6 Ponchatoula native has a slight edge when LSU is in passing situations.

"We're gonna have to throw the ball and TJ has done a good job for us but so has Max," Orgeron said. "It's very close but we feel that TJ has a slight edge. We're gonna have to protect him. The games he played well, we protected him. In the games he didn't play well, he got sacked, turned the ball over and we didn't catch the ball."

Orgeron reiterated that it's going to take a complete offensive effort for LSU to show the kind of improvement that's needed against the No. 1 team in the country. It's unfair to ask freshman quarterbacks to put the entire weight of the game on their shoulders and it'll be imperative that the big boys on the line of scrimmage do their job.

The offensive line has undergone it's fair bit of struggles in two of the last three contests and will be the brunt of further scrutiny if the offense continues to spiral in a downward trajectory. Orgeron made it quite clear that he wasn't happy with the gameplan and execution against the Aggies and is encouraged with the schemes and protections this week.

"We worked very hard on eliminating free blitzes coming through," Orgeron said. "Alabama always does a good job of protection so we're gonna have to make adjustments throughout the game. Our quarterbacks, our center are gonna have to see it."

With the loss of Terrace Marshall, expect that next man up mentality to continue, though Orgeron did say that one of the goals this week has been finding ways to get the ball to freshman tight end Arik Gilbert.

"We need to get him the ball and I think you're gonna see that," Orgeron said. "But Koy Moore, [Kayshon] Boutte, Jontre Kirklin, those guys have done a tremendous job for us and I think they're gonna play well."

One of the keys to the game will not be digging themselves into an early hole against the Crimson Tide. The goal early will be to keep the Alabama offense off the field as much as possible which means long, drawn out drives from LSU, which was a successful strategy against Arkansas.

"I believe they're gonna be as fired up as they've ever been so we have to start fast," Orgeron said. "If we don't and Alabama starts making plays, we still have to fight but I do believe we have to start fast in order to compete."