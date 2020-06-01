LSUCountry
LSU Football Set to Play Host to Southern, Grambling in 2022, 2023 Seasons

Glen West

The 2022 and 2023 seasons for LSU football will continue to add some Louisiana flair as the program announced Monday the Tigers would be hosting Southern in 2022 and Grambling in 2023.

LSU will take on Southern in Death Valley on Sept. 10, 2022 with the game against Grambling taking place on Sept. 9, 2023, also in Tiger Stadium. It will mark the first time in program history the Tigers take on the two historic schools.

"This is an incredible opportunity to join our fan bases of these historic Louisiana institutions and championship programs," athletic director Scott Woodward said. "These dates will be days to celebrate not only football, but the state of Louisiana and all of our people. It's time and we are all proud to be a part of it."

LSU was scheduled to hold its 2020 spring game at Southern as renovations to the turf in Death Valley were still in the early stages. That event was eventually canceled and now the two schools will go head-to-head for the very first time in 2022.

Southern has claimed 11 Black College Football National Titles and 19 SWAC Championships in its illustrious history. Grambling has won 26 national championships in its history. 

Under coach Ed Orgeron, the Tigers have made it a priority to schedule in-state competition as the last few years alone, LSU has played Southeastern, Louisiana Tech, Northwestern State and are scheduled to play Nicholls in 2020.

“We are excited to announce our games against Southern and Grambling in the future,” Orgeron said. “We have a great relationship with all universities in our state. It is important to LSU to have a great relationship with all of the universities in our state.”

With just a 25-minute drive between the two schools, that Southern-LSU game will be quite a big day for the city of Baton Rouge.

