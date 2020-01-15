LSU Left Tackle Saahdiq Charles Becomes Sixth LSU Junior to Declare for 2020 NFL Draft

LSU could very well be in a situation where it has to replace its entire starting offensive line next season as junior left tackle Saahdiq Charles joined center Lloyd Cushenberry in declaring for the 2020 NFL Draft on Wednesday.

With Cushenberry and Charles declared and Damien Lewis and Adrian Magee both being seniors, junior right tackle Austin Deculus is the only remaining starter who has not announced his intentions.

Charles started nine games for the Tigers in 2019 and missed six due to what coach Ed Orgeron called "coaches decisions." The junior had a productive day in the national championship against Clemson, not allowing a single pressure in the 61 snaps he saw on the field.

"After a lot of thought, I have decided to declare for the NFL draft," Charles wrote. "I look forward to sharing this next chapter of my life with all of you. The best is yet to come."

The deadline for juniors to declare early is Monday so expect a bit more decisions to be made over the next few days. Those to watch include Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Ja'Coby Stevens, K'Lavon Chaisson and Thaddeus Moss.