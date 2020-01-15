LSUMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Baseball

LSU Left Tackle Saahdiq Charles Becomes Sixth LSU Junior to Declare for 2020 NFL Draft

Glen West

LSU could very well be in a situation where it has to replace its entire starting offensive line next season as junior left tackle Saahdiq Charles joined center Lloyd Cushenberry in declaring for the 2020 NFL Draft on Wednesday.

With Cushenberry and Charles declared and Damien Lewis and Adrian Magee both being seniors, junior right tackle Austin Deculus is the only remaining starter who has not announced his intentions.

Charles started nine games for the Tigers in 2019 and missed six due to what coach Ed Orgeron called "coaches decisions." The junior had a productive day in the national championship against Clemson, not allowing a single pressure in the 61 snaps he saw on the field.

"After a lot of thought, I have decided to declare for the NFL draft," Charles wrote. "I look forward to sharing this next chapter of my life with all of you. The best is yet to come."

The deadline for juniors to declare early is Monday so expect a bit more decisions to be made over the next few days. Those to watch include Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Ja'Coby Stevens, K'Lavon Chaisson and Thaddeus Moss.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LSU released its final hype video for the national championship. Wake up Tiger fans, it’s Gameday. …

Glen West

by

Ct33

LSU Football Captures Fourth National Championship With Historic 42-25 Win Over Clemson

Tigers get sensational performance from Burrow, Chase to capture win

Glen West

by

Dillon88

Tiger Predictions: LSU Caps off Historic Season, Wins Fourth National Championship

Key points to an LSU win include establishing the run, locking down Clemson receivers

Glen West

by

Dillon88

LSU Releases Statement Regarding Money Incident Involving Odell Beckham Following Championship Win

School working with NCAA to resolve postgame incident involving Beckham and student athletes

Glen West

LSU Linebacker Jacob Phillips Declares for 2020 NFL Draft, Joins Fellow Inside Linebacker Patrick Queen

Tigers will now have to replace entire interior linebacker starters

Glen West

LSU Football Junior Receiver Justin Jefferson Declares for 2020 NFL Draft After Record-Breaking Season

Jefferson leaves LSU as the single-season reception holder with 111 in championship season

Glen West

Junior Center and Locker Room Leader Lloyd Cushenberry Declares for 2020 NFL Draft

Cushenberry became first o-lineman to be honored with No. 18 jersey in 2019

Glen West

LSU Junior Inside Linebacker Patrick Queen Announces Decision to Enter 2020 NFL Draft

Queen becomes second junior to declare for NFL draft

Glen West

Report: LSU Passing Game Coordinator Joe Brady 'Planning' a Return to the NFL

Brady and Carolina Panthers reportedly agree to deal to make him NFL offensive coordinator

Glen West

LSU Safety Grant Delpit Will Forego Senior Season, Enter 2020 NFL Draft

Delpit expected to be first round pick in 2020 draft

Glen West