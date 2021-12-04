Report: Tommy Moffitt Won’t Return As LSU Strength and Conditioning Coach

Moffitt has been one of the longest tenured coaches with the program, a part of three national championship teams

One of the longest tenured coaches in the LSU football program won’t be returning in 2022.

On Friday night, news broke that longtime strength and conditioning coach Tommy Moffitt won’t be retained on Brian Kelly’s staff, according to The Athletic. Moffitt is the second coach whose future with the program has been made public.

Longtime receivers coach Mickey Joseph officially inked a deal with Nebraska to become the next receivers coach for Scott Frost in Lincoln.

One of the most respected members of this coaching staff, Moffitt was a significant part of three national championships under three different head coaches, first joining the Tigers back in 2000 under Nick Saban.

Over his 21-year career as the leader of the strength and conditioning department, Moffitt was as forward thinking as any in college football. Well respected by all the players who came through the program, his ability to adapt to modern technology advancements helped LSU in all areas.

Just one example in the last few years was the implementation of Perch technology, a velocity based training mechanism that tracks players lifting habits and in turn was able to improve how they worked out.

Unsurprisingly the news that broke late Friday evening hit like a ton of bricks for a number of former and current players.

Moffitt’s impact on the LSU program can’t be overstated, helping send well over 100 players to the NFL over his 21-year career in Baton Rouge. It’s unknown exactly who Kelly intends to bring in for the living legend but whoever it is will undoubtedly have gigantic shoes to fill in this program.