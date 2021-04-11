A Look at Some of the Top 2022 Prospects to Announce Visits to LSU Football

Tigers ready to host first batch of recruits in 2022 class this summer, want more on the way

LSU is squarely in the mix for some of the top prospects in the 2022 class. The Tigers are currently putting the finishing touches on sproing ball but will also start preparing for on campus visits with antsy high school recruits.

It's been over a year since high school prospects have been allowed on college campuses in an official capacity. Many players from the 2021 class had to go with parents or relatives and not have any interaction with the programs they would visit.

For this 2022 class, it looked for a while like they might have to do the same but with vaccines rapidly going up and a finish line to normalcy on the horizon, the NCAA appears to be lifting the COVID-19 restrictions on recruiting for the summer. Here are a few of the prospects from the upcoming class who have set visit dates with the Tigers.

Shemar Stewart (DE)- Jun. 2-4

His first step, athleticism, power and speed are just a few of the areas Stewart excels in. Stewart’s talented enough to change how another team schemes against him from game-to-game.

Whenever a defensive coordinator needs to plan to block one specific player with multiple players, there’s a better chance the other 10 defensive players will succeed. With that in mind, here are a few of the specific reasons Stewart is such an important recruit for the LSU football program.

Kelvin Banks (OT)- Jun. 2-4

Banks has released a top eight to go along with his visits as the offensive lineman would make for a great complement next to current commit Will Campbell. In addition to the Tigers, Ole Miss Texas A&M and Arkansas are among the SEC schools Banks is considering.

"That's the kind of program that I want to be at in the future," Banks told LSUCountry last August. "A big program with a lot of success that gets guys to the NFL and I'm just looking for the one that fits me best."

While he's a physically imposing threat on the line, the biggest strength in Banks' game is his pass blocking. That confidence stems from hard work and preparation that he's put in this offseason to perfect his craft. Balance and footwork are the two components within his pass block he feels he's mastered while hand placement and power of the punch are a few of the areas he's working on.

Malik Agbo- Jun. 11



Agbo is one of the top offensive linemen in the class out of the Northwest in Federal Way, Washington. The talented prospect just recently released a top-12 with the Tigers firmly implanted on his list. Now, with a summer visit to Baton Rouge set for June, Agbo will get the first opportunity to see the campus and meet the coaches in person.

Offensive line coach James Cregg has done a phenomenal job recruiting Agbo in the far northwest as the Washington native has been extremely complimentary of the LSU program in the past.

"It's been good, me and coach Cregg have been building a good relationship from the first time we talked," Agbo told LSUCountry in October. "They sent me a couple of edits saying that I would look good in an LSU Tiger uniform and it's pretty cool getting to know them and have that opportunity to be able to play for those guys.

"Not a lot of coaches do what they do and I take notice of that and I like it a lot. The next time I go down there they want me to try some cajun food because I haven't tried it yet. It never gets old talking with those guys."

Earl Little Jr. (CB)- Oct. 2

Little is among the top cornerbacks in the class and has been an LSU priority for well over a year now. He's set the Tigers as one of his top five visits this fall and has always been a fan of the program.

"LSU, that's home of the DBU," Little said. "I used to like watching Tyrann Mathieu, Jamal Adams, Grant Delpit and even the up and coming cornerback they have Elias Ricks. I feel like that's just home because even my dad lived there a few years when he was playing with the Saints."

The Tigers currently have Laterrence Welch, JaDarian Rhym and Marcus Scott committed in the class but adding a prospect like Little would be a tremendous win for the future of the secondary.