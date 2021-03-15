Can LSU Football Sign Nation's Top DT Two Recruiting Cycles in a Row?

One of the best prospects the class of 2022 has to offer would be Walter Nolen. A player that can take over a game from the interior of the defensive line, Nolen is one of the most coveted prospects on LSU’s recruiting board.

If there’s one out of state prospect likely to be discussed over and over again, Walter Nolen deserves the recognition. He’s elite. Make no mistake about it. The 6-foot-3, 300-pound “athlete” can do many things on the gridiron. For talking points, the three to discuss today would be position flexibility, player comparison, and technique.

Nolen’s coaches at Cordova (Tenn.) St. Benedict did a tremendous job of moving him around so that he could wreak havoc upon opposing offenses. As one takes a look at Nolen’s explosiveness and natural lateral movement, it’s just amazing how fast he is for his size. That’s why he played defensive end and nose guard in St. Benedict’s three man defensive line.

Walter Nolen’s junior season on Hudl

Looking ahead to Nolen in college and depending on the situation, a team like LSU could move Nolen to a different position and keep the opposing team from scheming against him. That’s a pivotal factor in protecting from getting double teamed in critical situations. Second, there’s a familiar name to compare Nolen.

Take 2021 LSU signee Maason Smith as a prime example of what Nolen already became. The 6-foot-5, 315-pound defensive tackle was too quick for the vast majority of offensive linemen, and too strong for almost all of them as well. LSU is fortunate to have Smith a part of the program because of his vast talents. Nolen is much the same in terms of talent. He provides many of the same attributes as Smith.

Nolen’s natural quickness is accented by his bend and his lower body power. Just about everything he does is capitalized by Nolen’s ability to stay low, play fast, and overtake the offensive lineman right after the snap of the football. The interesting part is how Nolen does it.

Most elite defensive tackles continually use a bull rush or use a swim move. While both work, they are very basic and not effective versus talented offensive tackles and interior offensive linemen. Nolen uses more moves and does so with that cat-like quickness.

Whether it’s a hand swipe or bull rush, Nolen does well. He’s even created a move that’s a stutter step to the inside with a rip move thereafter. Very nice. Once Nolen can consistently add other moves such as a speed chop or push-pull-swim, a favorite for NFL All-Pro Von Miller, there’s really no telling just how good Nolen can become. As for Nolen’s recruitment, a few items to consider.

Recruiting is a marathon, not a sprint. One should not care if Nolen commits to LSU or another program in the middle of summer. Every school is still going to come after him. The only thing that matters is where Nolen signs his letter of intent. With that, consider the competition.

This is a who’s-who list of elite recruiting programs. Clemson, Alabama, and Ohio State are just three of the major programs after the ultra talented defensive tackle. There are sure to be many twists and turns. As for LSU, their chances likely hinge on one particular aspect.

LSU’s defense has to play better, much better, during the 2021 season to land a player like Nolen. He’s not nearly as likely to sign with LSU if the Tigers give up over 40 points five times, just like the 2020 season. These young men watch the games just like fans do.

Finally, Nolen is a player that LSU has to go after all the way through signing day. Regardless of Nolen’s recruitment, the Tigers still need to land another defensive tackle. Former LSU commitment Shone Washington will continue to be a prime target. If LSU lands both players, Nolen and Washington, it would almost certainly be the nation’s best defensive tackle haul.