Six LSU Football Seniors Named to Reese's Senior Bowl Top-250

LSU has plenty of senior talent on its roster in 2020 and on Thursday, six players were named to the Senior Bowl top-250. The list includes safety JaCoby Stevens, linebacker Jabril Cox, defensive end Glen Logan, receiver Racey McMath, fullback Tory Carter and safety Kary Vincent.

Vincent is the only player that has elected to sit out the 2020 season due to a combination of wanting to focus on the 2021 draft and COVID-19 related reasons.

“With thoughtful prayer and lengthy discussions with my family, we feel that is is in my best interest to opt out of my final year at LSU and begin training for the NFL Combine,” Vincent wrote in a statement on Twitter. “I have worked long and hard for the opportunity to play in the NFL. I’m humbled and excited about attacking this next challenge with humility, integrity, and dignity and I will always be Forever LSU.”

The other five LSU players are currently preparing for a 2020 season that is now just around the corner, with kickoff set against Mississippi State for Sept. 26.

"The Reese’s Senior Bowl is the nation’s most prestigious college all-star game, as it annually serves as the first step of the NFL draft process, which explains our hashtag, #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE," the website states.

Stevens and Cox are perhaps the two most recognized LSU prospects on the Senior Bowl top-250 list. The senior safety met with the media on Wednesday when he talked about what the early days of camp have been like working alongside Cox.

"He's a hard worker,” Stevens said. “[Jabril] loves football. We all go watch film right after practice. We're almost waiting for the film to be put up. He's a football head, he can run sideline to sideline. I'm really excited to play with him."

Cox was receiving draft buzz last season as a three-time All-American at South Dakota State before ultimately making the decision to transfer to LSU. Both Stevens and Cox are in the conversation as first round picks in next year's draft and will likely receive invites to the Senior Bowl next spring.

As for Logan, McMath and Carter, the three will likely have to prove themselves in the shortened 10-game season to earn trips to Mobile. McMath is one of the many receivers competing for the slot receiver position this season and has been highly touted by the coaching staff this offseason.

"He's catching the ball. He's in good shape catching the ball. He weighs 221 pounds right now," Orgeron said. "He's big and he's strong. Obviously, he's great on special teams. This is his time coming. I expect Racey to have a great year."

Logan is also in prime position for a starting role on the defensive line, particularly after the departures of Neil Farrell and Justin Thomas from the 2020 roster. The 6-foot-3, 340-pound defensive end appeared in 12 games for the Tigers in 2019, recording 20 tackles with 2.5 tackles for a loss.

He was expected to be a major contributor up front and certainly had his moments but will need to be more consistent in 2020. Logan and McMath are likely both in the draft discussion but explosive 2020 campaigns would push them firmly into the draft mix.

Carter is that prototypical fullback who just loves to hit guys. He transitioned to tight end last year but figures to be behind Arik Gilbert and potentially Kole Taylor on the depth chart. It'll be interesting to see if he can carve out a role outside of special teams in his final season for the purple and gold.

“Seeing the opportunity taken from everybody, it just shows you need to cherish the moments that you have now," Stevens said. "I still want to play. I feel safe. Mama Shelly (LSU Senior Associate Athletic Director for Health & Wellness Shelly Mullenix) and Coach O., they’re on top of everything. They’re really proactive. You can see some teams taking what Mama Shelly’s been doing and implementing in their system. With the other conferences and the opportunity to play football away it makes me cherish my time here even more.”