LSU Defense Gives Solid Individual Effort But Still Looking For Complete Performance

Several members of the LSU defense began to show their talent versus South Carolina, including a true freshman recording three sacks.

The SEC is a lineman league. LSU showed it still has several linemen to be reckoned with, as well as talented linebackers and defensive backs. The South Carolina game showed signs of defensive improvement.

It’s hard to register three sacks during a SEC football game. That’s exactly what true freshman BJ Ojulari did against South Carolina. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound rush end made his presence felt all evening long.

Ojulari’s ability to create havoc in the backfield will free up other Tigers to pressure the quarterback moving forward. He has to be the LSU defensive player of the game. Three sacks against an SEC opponent is quite the accomplishment.

LSU recorded five sacks on the evening, with JaCoby Stevens and Joseph Evans splitting a sack, while Andre Anthony recorded a sack of his own. Through four games, LSU leads the SEC in sacks with 14 while Ojulari leads the conference with four on the season.

Rarely does one hear much about the nose guard. That’s true with LSU big man Siaki Ika as well. He recorded two tackles. That may not seem like much of an impact, but his interior play was more important than what one may think.

South Carolina often used two offensive linemen two take on the massive interior defensive lineman, and that opened up pass rushing opportunities for Ojulari, Stevens and Anthony, displaying that team defense.

Also helping to push the pocket were the other LSU interior defensive linemen, including Glen Logan. When a defensive tackle or nose guard causes the opposing quarterback to lower his eyes off the secondary and move his feet, that’s a win for the LSU defense. That happened several times to South Carolina quarterback Collin Hill.

That’s what LSU’s defense needs more of each week. LSU still allowed big passing plays as well, but the pass rush really improved all-around. Finally, one great but unusual statistic to note.

With all of LSU’s defensive back talent it was a defensive end that led the defense with two pass break ups. Yes, a defensive end. Ali Gaye recorded two pass deflections. At some point, one would be inclined to believe one of those deflections becomes a pick-six for a linebacker or defensive lineman. Gaye has shown a tremendous knack for getting deflections and applying pressure on the quarterback, leading the conference with 18 pressures this season

Anytime the ball randomly pops up into the air, it’s a chance for the Tigers defense score. Keep those hands up big man. That’s a great way to slow down a passing attack when not making it all the way home to the quarterback.

Perhaps most importantly, seven different Tigers were a part of a tackle for loss. Just like with an offensive unit, when several different players begin to make big plays, it becomes more difficult to focus a game plan to stay away from talented players.

LSU still has a long way to go in stopping the run, but the South Carolina game was the first step because at least the pass defense showed life with attacking the backfield and playing their zone or man in coverage. Several different Tigers were active near or in the backfield.

Linebackers Jabril Cox, Damone Clark and Micah Baskerville paced the linebacker unit with seven, six, and six tackles respectively. They will need to continue to work on their run fits, but they were more active against South Carolina, especially in the passing game. Finally, the secondary provided much needed playmaking ability.

Freshman Elias Ricks recorded his third interception of the year. With teams avoiding All-American candidate Derek Stingley, Jr., and rightfully so, Ricks and the other LSU defensive backs will continue to see plenty of footballs coming their way.

The next step for the LSU defense will be shoring up the big pass plays. Cordale Flott, the aforementioned Ricks, as well as Stevens and Todd Harris, Jr. will continue to be attacked moving forward. They played better against South Carolina, and now they need to improve even more as the Tigers head to the Plains to take on Auburn next Saturday at 3:30 ET on CBS.