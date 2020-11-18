Why SI All-American Made Drastic Improvement in LSU Football 2021 Team Rankings

There's no denying the future of the LSU program has exponentially gotten better over the last few weeks. The Tigers have secured commitments from two of the top safeties in the country in Sage Ryan and Derrick Davis Jr. while also bolstering their receiver room as well with Jack Bech.

The recent additions, which now has LSU up to 22 commitments, also recently landed the Tigers the No. 3 recruiting class in the country. SI All-American recruiting director John Garcia says the haul Ed Orgeron and company have brought in thus far is deserving of a top three spot because of the holes filled in the secondary and the potential across the board.

Here's what Garcia had to say about LSU's standout 2021 class and how it can only get better from here on out:

The Tigers have surged up the SI All-American rankings due to a hot run in the secondary of late, landing SI99 prospects Sage Ryan and Derrick Davis in about a one-week span. Former Kansas State pledge and another secondary member, Matthew Langlois, is another new member of the group, strengthening the unit already headlined by one of America’s top cover corners in Nathaniel Wiggins.

Each win combines to elevate LSU’s secondary among the best in the class of 2021 with the likes of Florida, Ohio State and Alabama.



The wins from a positional standpoint stand up on their own, with one of the more complete secondary groups in America, but wins over Alabama in the case of Ryan and Ohio State and Penn State for Davis speak to the trust and longstanding reputation and NFL production of Ed Orgeron and Corey Raymond. Even more so considering LSU’s on-field results thus far in 2020.

Overall, the class has the full makeup of a top group, including an increasing opinion of class headliner and quarterback recruit Garrett Nussmeier. The coach’s son is having an incredible senior season and appears poised to make a run for early playing time in Baton Rouge. SI All-American places heavy emphasis on premium positions and LSU features a bevy of pass rushers along with Nussmeier and the secondary haul.

Of course LSU has several priority types still on the board including in-state defensive tackle Mason Smith as well as other SI99 members like Korey Foreman, Tristan Leigh, Maason Smith, Terrion Arnold, Brian Thomas and others, so there is technically a window to move up further.