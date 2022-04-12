Skip to main content

Transfer Portal Players to Watch for LSU Football

Tigers keeping tabs on cornerbacks, tight ends and offensive linemen to help fill final few spots in 2022 class

LSU is certainly in the mix for additional talent via the transfer portal. Coach Brian Kelly has tipped his hand in the positions the purple and gold are hoping to attack, including tight end, offensive line and cornerback. 

As far as immediate needs, the cornerback depth has been a notable cause for concern this spring. The injury to Jarrick Bernard-Converse has highlighted the depth issues at both outside corner positions and as a result will be a major point of emphasis in the portal following the spring session. 

"It's been difficult, we're really thin at that position. It might be a position we look at in the transfer portal to augment that position," Kelly said. "We have to continue to build there."

There's one player in the portal who fits the depth needs at the position who the Tigers are on solid ground with and that's Ohio State cornerback Seyvn Banks. Banks has 36 career games under his belt with the Buckeyes, recording 43 tackles, 13 passes defended, three tackles for a loss and two interceptions.

As for the offensive line, there are several players who could fit the profile as immediate contributors. The Tigers were in hot pursuit of Vanderbilt transfer Tyler Steen but he announced on Tuesday that he'd be transferring to Alabama. But the pursuit of an offensive lineman shouldn't and likely won't stop there. 

Former highly touted recruit Amarius Mims, who's spent the last his freshman season with Georgia, is in the portal and has the talent and potential to be a contributor to any team he chooses. Mims' fellow Bulldog teammate Clay Webb, a five-star signee from the 2019 class also recently entered the transfer portal and could be another option.

There's a definite need at tackle for the program, despite the offseason additions of transfer Miles Frazier and four freshmen linemen including Will Campbell, who's spent the last few practices settling in to the left tackle spot. Frazier on the other hand has been taking reps at guard and tackle but there is still plenty of movement across the entire offensive line. 

Mims still has several years of eligibility left and could be not only a piece for the present but the future of the o-line as well, wherever he winds up going.  

As for tight end, anyone LSU brings in will immediately compete at a position the Tigers desperately need more help. Kole Taylor and Jack Mashburn are currently the only players on scholarship competing for reps at tight end and the Tigers could certainly choose to slide one of their receivers to the position. 

Brian Thomas or Jack Bech would make the most sense because of Thomas' size and Bech's familiarity at tight end but there's a strong belief the Tigers want to keep the depth at receiver. Kelly has a history of developing tight ends while at Notre Dame and having offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock coaching the position makes it all the more intriguing to keep an eye on. 

With 29 spots filled in the 2022 class and potentially three more to go, LSU could add one player at each position or stock up on one or two positions of need. Either way, it feels like the Tigers aren't done adding to their roster.

