LSU Transfer Portal Tracker: An Updated Look Into Who Has Entered

Transfer portal season is in full swing as hundreds of players have announced the departure from their current schools. For LSU, 10 players have officially entered their names into the portal.

Despite several Tigers announcing they would take their talents elsewhere, LSU is already preparing for the future after dishing out their fair share of offers.

An update on the first week of portal season:

Derrick Davis Jr. - Safety/Running Back - Sophomore - Entered Portal

LSU sophomore Derrick Davis Jr. entered the NCAA transfer portal late Monday evening after two years with the program. Davis switched from safety to running back this season with depth in the backfield being an issue but saw the field sparingly.

The former 4-star recruit saw the field in just four games this season, totaling four tackles on defense and five carries for 28 yards on offense.

Cam Wire - Offensive Lineman - Senior - Entered Portal

LSU offensive lineman Cam Wire entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Friday. The Tigers' starting tackle in the season opener against Florida State, Wire ultimately played in just four games this year.

Starting in 10 games from 2019-2022, but a tough performance against Florida State forced LSU to go in another direction. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Kolbe Fields - Linebacker - Freshman - Entered Portal

LSU linebacker Kolbe Fields entered the transfer portal on Thursday. A South Caroline transfer, Fields' saw the field sparingly in first season with LSU in 2022

Fields played in 11 games, making five total tackles.

Kole Taylor - Tight End - Junior - Entered Portal

LSU tight end Kole Taylor has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal, he announced via social media on Thursday. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Taylor caught five passes for 55 yards this season for the Tigers, but saw limited snaps with freshman phenom Mason Taylor handling starting duties. In 2021, Taylor played in 12 games with three starts while adding six receptions for 68 yards and a touchdown.

Desmond Little - EDGE - Redshirt Junior - Entered Portal

LSU defensive end Desmond Little has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal and will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

This season, the Alabama native totaled six tackles in seven games while breaking up a pass against Southern. In 2021, Little tallied 10 tackles, three tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks in five games.

Little was a member of the 2019 national championship team despite redshirting the season. A player Head Coach Brian Kelly has raved about from an improvement perspective, this certainly hurts the depth of the defensive line going forward.

Raydarious Jones - Cornerback - Junior - Entered Portal

LSU cornerback Raydarious Jones entered his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal on Wednesday. Jones was suspended the entire 2022 season due to academics.

In his first three seasons with the Tigers, Jones appeared in games sparingly for LSU while making zero starts.

In his true freshman campaign on the 2019 national championship squad, the former 4-star recruit saw playing time in four games, but recorded zero stats. The following season, he appeared in nine games as a sophomore, recording four tackles in both the Alabama and Ole Miss games.

Jack Bech - Wide Receiver - Sophomore - Entered Portal

LSU wide receiver Jack Bech will enter his name into the NCAA transfer portal, he announced on Tuesday via social media. The Lafayette, La. native had a breakout freshman campaign, but injuries and falling back in the rotation halted success in year two.

Bech recorded 16 catches for 200 yards and one touchdown this season. This comes after a dominant true freshman year where he led the team in receptions (43) while adding 489 yards and three touchdowns.

Starting seven of his 13 games played as a freshman, it appeared as though Bech would make an even bigger impact in his second season, but nagging injuries caused him to fall back in the rotation.

Damarius McGhee - Cornerback - Redshirt Sophomore - Entered Portal

LSU cornerback Damarius McGhee has entered the transfer portal. A position of need in the transfer portal this month, the Tigers find themselves thinner in the secondary after the former 4-star recruit announced his departure.

A Pensacola, Fla. native, McGhee played in one game in the 2022 season after playing in 12 games in 2021. After LSU brought in a number of transfers in the secondary this season, he was unable to break into the cornerback rotation this season with so much competition.

After redshirting this season, McGhee will be in search of a new home with three years of eligibility remaining. The highly coveted prospect chose LSU over Alabama, Georgia and Miami, among others.

Philip Webb - EDGE - Redshirt Sophomore - Entered Portal

Webb played in just three games as a redshirt freshman in 2021, and after tallying just one tackle on the season, he entered his name in the portal before the 2022 season.

LSU’s defensive line has a flurry of talent. With youngsters making a name for themselves, it was clear Webb would see the field sparingly.

Currently not on the LSU roster, Webb is in the portal in search of a new home in the midst of one of the busiest days in college sports history.

Antoine Sampah - Linebacker - Junior - Entered Portal

After appearing in four games in 2020, an expanded role was anticipated come 2021, but that wasn’t the case for Sampah. Getting snaps in just two games, and recording no stats, LSU went in another direction.

Fast forward to 2022 and the junior entered his name in the transfer portal before the season started. A gifted athlete, Sampah is in search of a new home with his name officially in the portal.