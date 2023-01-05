LSU Transfer Portal Update: Who's in? Who's Out? Where Have Former Tigers Landed?

LSU has been extremely active in the transfer portal since it opened in early December. Adding seven players to fill positions of need while 14 members of the program announced their departure from Baton Rouge, there’s been significant change to this roster.

Who’s in? Who’s out? Who can make an immediate impact for this program moving forward?

Here’s a list of who the Tigers brought in and a dive into who’s entered the portal:

The Additions

CB Zy Alexander – Junior – Southeastern Louisiana

CB Denver Harris – Sophomore – Texas A&M

WR Aaron Anderson – Redshirt Freshman – Alabama

EDGE Bradyn Swinson – Junior – Oregon

DL Paris Shand – Junior – Arizona

DT Jalen Lee – Junior – Florida

DT Jordan Jefferson – Senior – West Virginia

Aaron Anderson, the one player this program has brought in on offense, provides the Tigers with an athlete who can add a different dimension to this squad. With the departure of Kayshon Boutte and Jaray Jenkins, this receiving corps needed a boost. Insert Anderson. Along with his contributions on offense, Anderson will be a huge piece to special teams. A gifted return specialist, the New Orleans native looks to fill that role almost instantly.

The Departures

Jack Bech - Wide Receiver - Transferring to TCU

Cam Wire - Offensive Lineman - Transferring to Tulane

Kole Taylor - Tight End - Transferring to West Virginia

Marcus Dumervil - Offensive Line - Transferring to Maryland

Xavier Hill - Offensive Line - Transferring to Memphis

Raydarious Jones - Cornerback - Transferring to Mississippi State

Desmond Little - EDGE - Remains in NCAA Transfer Portal

Philip Webb - EDGE - Remains in NCAA Transfer Portal

Kolbe Fields - Linebacker - Remains in NCAA Transfer Portal

Derrick Davis Jr. - Safety/Running Back - Remains in NCAA Transfer Portal

Jaelyn Davis-Robinson - Cornerback - Remains in NCAA Transfer Portal

Damarius McGhee - Cornerback - Remains in NCAA Transfer Portal

Antoine Sampah - Linebacker - Remains in NCAA Transfer Portal

DeMario Tolan - Linebacker - Entered NCAA Transfer Portal on January 4th

With 14 former Tigers in the portal, it certainly puts this LSU coaching staff in a bind as they retool their roster for the 2023 season, but building through the high school ranks has been a top priority for head coach Brian Kelly.

LSU has signed 25 players in their 2023 class to this point, and with seven transfers added via the portal, it brings this program to 32 new additions heading into next season.

Kelly and the Tigers have a handful of scholarships left as we transition into the offseason where they can sign a few high school players or continue making moves via the portal.