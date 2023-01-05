LSU Transfer Portal Update: Who's in? Who's Out? Where Have Former Tigers Landed?
LSU has been extremely active in the transfer portal since it opened in early December. Adding seven players to fill positions of need while 14 members of the program announced their departure from Baton Rouge, there’s been significant change to this roster.
Who’s in? Who’s out? Who can make an immediate impact for this program moving forward?
Here’s a list of who the Tigers brought in and a dive into who’s entered the portal:
The Additions
CB Zy Alexander – Junior – Southeastern Louisiana
CB Denver Harris – Sophomore – Texas A&M
WR Aaron Anderson – Redshirt Freshman – Alabama
EDGE Bradyn Swinson – Junior – Oregon
DL Paris Shand – Junior – Arizona
DT Jalen Lee – Junior – Florida
DT Jordan Jefferson – Senior – West Virginia
Aaron Anderson, the one player this program has brought in on offense, provides the Tigers with an athlete who can add a different dimension to this squad. With the departure of Kayshon Boutte and Jaray Jenkins, this receiving corps needed a boost. Insert Anderson. Along with his contributions on offense, Anderson will be a huge piece to special teams. A gifted return specialist, the New Orleans native looks to fill that role almost instantly.
The Departures
Jack Bech - Wide Receiver - Transferring to TCU
Cam Wire - Offensive Lineman - Transferring to Tulane
Kole Taylor - Tight End - Transferring to West Virginia
Marcus Dumervil - Offensive Line - Transferring to Maryland
Xavier Hill - Offensive Line - Transferring to Memphis
Raydarious Jones - Cornerback - Transferring to Mississippi State
Desmond Little - EDGE - Remains in NCAA Transfer Portal
Philip Webb - EDGE - Remains in NCAA Transfer Portal
Kolbe Fields - Linebacker - Remains in NCAA Transfer Portal
Derrick Davis Jr. - Safety/Running Back - Remains in NCAA Transfer Portal
Jaelyn Davis-Robinson - Cornerback - Remains in NCAA Transfer Portal
Damarius McGhee - Cornerback - Remains in NCAA Transfer Portal
Antoine Sampah - Linebacker - Remains in NCAA Transfer Portal
DeMario Tolan - Linebacker - Entered NCAA Transfer Portal on January 4th
With 14 former Tigers in the portal, it certainly puts this LSU coaching staff in a bind as they retool their roster for the 2023 season, but building through the high school ranks has been a top priority for head coach Brian Kelly.
LSU has signed 25 players in their 2023 class to this point, and with seven transfers added via the portal, it brings this program to 32 new additions heading into next season.
Kelly and the Tigers have a handful of scholarships left as we transition into the offseason where they can sign a few high school players or continue making moves via the portal.