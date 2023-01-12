LSU Transfer Target DL Justin Rogers Announces Commitment to SEC Foe

LSU transfer portal target Justin Rogers has announced he will be taking his talent to Auburn. The Tigers continue winning in the transfer portal after securing another highly-touted free agent.

The former Kentucky defensive lineman took an official visit to LSU from Thursday to Friday of last week. A former 4-star recruit in the 2020 class, Rogers became a priority target for LSU as defensive line coach Jamar Cain continues looking to beef up his depth.

Once Rogers wrapped up his Baton Rouge visit, he hit the road for trips to Alabama and Auburn the following week.

Totaling 35 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 12 starts this season, Rogers’ SEC experience is a piece that made him so coveted in the portal, now giving Auburn a savvy veteran for the next few years.

Already adding a quartet of defensive linemen via the portal in Oregon EDGE Bradyn Swinson, Florida DL Jalen Lee, West Virginia DL Jordan Jefferson and Arizona transfer Paris Shand, LSU has done work in the portal, with no signs of slowing down any time soon.

Brian Kelly’s Transfer Portal Message:

“They have got to be the right fit first,” Kelly said. “They have to recognize the value of an education from LSU. They have to have the right traits. We are not just open for business. We’re not just putting a sign up saying, hey, we are going to take whoever. They have to be the right fit. I prefer that they are from the state of Louisiana if we can find them. And then we are going to address needs based upon how that freshman class marries into it by the particular needs by position class.

“So we are not going to overload a particular position group. In other words, if we have got three or four wide receivers that are freshmen coming in, you may not see a heavy influence in the portal in that position.

“We are going to develop based upon our freshman class, too. So we are doing this at the same time, and also allowing our program to be younger, too. We want to bring both of these along. We don’t always want to be a turn-it-over program where we are bringing in transfers and turning the program over.”