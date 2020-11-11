Report: LSU Defensive Lineman Travez Moore Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Former LSU defensive end Travez Moore will be looking for a new team according to a report from Matt Zenitz of AL.com. Moore appeared in two games for the Tigers this season and recorded three tackles, one tackle for a loss and a sack.

Moore initially opted out of the 2020 season two weeks ago after it was believed heading into the season that he would be competing for a starting position on the defensive line.

"I want to thank (LSU) for all that it has done for me and I am thankful for my teammates and the relationship I built here at the university," Moore wrote on Twitter in late October when he opted out.

With BJ Ojulari, Andre Anthony and Ali Gaye establishing themselves as the go to defensive ends, there wasn't much opportunity left for Moore to make a contribution. Coach Ed Orgeron was asked last week about why he believed Moore elected to opt out and leave the program.

"Travez was playing on our cheetah team. He was actually on second team and doing very well," Orgeron said. "We were very pleased with his progress and what he was doing. He didn't play very well in the game because he didn't have a lot of game experience. I'm assuming that's the reason he opted out because he wasn't playing much anymore, but I don't know that for sure. He didn't tell me that."

He was also one of the few players in the offseason to publicly announce his positive COVID-19 test and his experience with the virus.

"Bro coronavirus is real 👎🏿.. i was 256 now I’m 229 because i lost my appetite and it’s hard to eat plus you can barely breath. You can’t smell food you can’t taste food or taste any liquids.. stay y’all ass in the house," Moore wrote on Twitter in early August.