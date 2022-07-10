LSU Trending With In-State Five-Star Receiver

The Tigers have their foot on the gas with Baton Rouge native Shelton Sampson Jr., who would be the cherry on top to this 2023 class

The Tigers are making significant noise with five-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. as this 2023 cycle heats up. Sampson Jr., a Baton Rouge native, has been trending in LSU’s direction for quite some time now.

After the commitment of Jalen Brown, the Tigers put their foot on the gas to land Sampson Jr. who could be the icing on the cake for this class.

LSU has used social media to ramp up their push for the Catholic High standout. Both staff members and players within the program have been posting and showing the blue-chip receiver tremendous attention on Twitter.

Sampson Jr. is right down the road from Death Valley and the Tigers have been pushing for the state’s No. 2 prospect for quite some time. LSU has been recruiting him since Day 1, constantly rooting for him to suit up for the purple and gold.

The five-star recruit and top-five wide receiver in the country has taken visits to LSU, Florida State and Alabama, with the Tigers heavily in the mix. To secure Sampson Jr. would be a huge boost in the right direction for this new coaching staff.

LSU has all the momentum in this one and would certainly slow down questions regarding Kelly’s ability to recruit in-state. In previous years we have seen the state’s top wideouts go elsewhere, so to keep Sampson Jr. in Baton Rouge would be the cherry on top to an elite 2023 class.