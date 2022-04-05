Report: Former LSU Defensive Back Tyrann Mathieu Visiting New Orleans Saints

One of LSU's most legendary players will be visiting his hometown team. Tigers star defensive back Tyrann Mathieu will be visiting the New Orleans Saints while he's in the city according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

This is news that will undoubtedly excite LSU and Saints fans alike as this is a potential marriage that has excited many who follow both programs for a number of years. When Mathieu was a free agent a few years ago, the Saints and Mathieu were linked for a short while before Mathieu ultimately signed with the Kansas City Chiefs.

It's not uncommon for a player of Mathieu's caliber to wait on the market after the initial wave of free agents sign to get a better understanding of the price tag they could ask for. The Saints created plenty of cap room while trying to pull off a trade for Deshaun Watson but ultimately fell short of that pursuit.

New Orleans is also in a position where it's had to replace both starting safeties with Marcus Williams signing with the Baltimore Ravens and Malcolm Jenkins retiring. The Saints signed Marcus Maye and Mathieu's former Kansas City Daniel Sorensen but the ability to sign a playmaker of Mathieu's caliber in the secondary would change the defense mightily.

After losing such an impactful voice like Jenkins in the locker room, filling it with a talent like Mathieu's would carry some weight with the defense. Mathieu just recently spent the week up in Baton Rouge, sitting in on a few practices and meeting with the team to get a good feel of the new coaching regime and also tell his story.

If Mathieu were to sign with the Saints, there's little doubt it would be a universally approved move for all who follow Louisiana sports closely.