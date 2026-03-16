Updated 2026 NFL Draft Order: Full List of Picks in All Seven Rounds
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With the scouting combine complete and the first wave of free agency in the rearview mirror as the NFL's new league year gets underway, attention has now all but officially shifted towards draft season.
The 2026 NFL draft will take place in Pittsburgh—just outside of Acrisure Stadium—from Thursday, April 23 through Saturday, April 25, with 257 selections set to be made across the three-day span.
Here’s a look at the entire seven-round draft order, updated with the latest trades and 33 awarded compensatory picks, as well as a team-by-team breakdown of the selections.
- Full 2026 NFL Draft Order: Updated With All Selections, Trades, and Compensatory Picks
- 2026 NFL Draft Picks by Team
Full 2026 NFL Draft Order: Updated With All Selections, Trades, and Compensatory Picks
Round 1
1. Las Vegas Raiders
2. New York Jets
3. Arizona Cardinals
4. Tennessee Titans
5. New York Giants
6. Cleveland Browns
7. Washington Commanders
8. New Orleans Saints
9. Kansas City Chiefs
10. Cincinnati Bengals
11. Miami Dolphins
12. Dallas Cowboys
13. Los Angeles Rams (via ATL)
14. Baltimore Ravens
15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16. New York Jets (via IND)
17. Detroit Lions
18. Minnesota Vikings
19. Carolina Panthers
20. Dallas Cowboys (via GB)
21. Pittsburgh Steelers
22. Los Angeles Chargers
23. Philadelphia Eagles
24. Cleveland Browns (via JAX)
25. Chicago Bears
26. Buffalo Bills
27. San Francisco 49ers
28. Houston Texans
29. Kansas City Chiefs (via LAR)
30. Denver Broncos
31. New England Patriots
32. Seattle Seahawks
Round 2
33. New York Jets
34. Arizona Cardinals
35. Tennessee Titans
36. Las Vegas Raiders
37. New York Giants
38. Houston Texans (via WSH)
39. Cleveland Browns
40. Kansas City Chiefs
41. Cincinnati Bengals
42. New Orleans Saints
43. Miami Dolphins
44. New York Jets (via DAL)
45. Baltimore Ravens
46. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
47. Indianapolis Colts
48. Atlanta Falcons
49. Minnesota Vikings
50. Detroit Lions
51. Carolina Panthers
52. Green Bay Packers
53. Pittsburgh Steelers
54. Philadelphia Eagles
55. Los Angeles Chargers
56. Jacksonville Jaguars
57. Chicago Bears
58. San Francisco 49ers
59. Houston Texans
60. Chicago Bears (via BUF)
61. Los Angeles Rams
62. Denver Broncos
63. New England Patriots
64. Seattle Seahawks
Round 3
65. Arizona Cardinals
66. Tennessee Titans
67. Las Vegas Raiders
68. Philadelphia Eagles (via NYJ)
69. Houston Texans (via NYG)
70. Cleveland Browns
71. Washington Commanders
72. Cincinnati Bengals
73. New Orleans Saints
74. Kansas City Chiefs
75. Miami Dolphins
76. Pittsburgh Steelers (via DAL)
77. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
78. Indianapolis Colts
79. Atlanta Falcons
80. Baltimore Ravens
81. Jacksonville Jaguars (via DET)
82. Minnesota Vikings
83. Carolina Panthers
84. Green Bay Packers
85. Pittsburgh Steelers
86. Los Angeles Chargers
87. Miami Dolphins (via PHI)
88. Jacksonville Jaguars
89. Chicago Bears
90. Miami Dolphins (via HOU)
91. Buffalo Bills
92. Dallas Cowboys (via SF)
93. Los Angeles Rams
94. Denver Broncos
95. New England Patriots
96. Seattle Seahawks
97. Minnesota Vikings (compensatory)
98. Philadelphia Eagles (compensatory)
99. Pittsburgh Steelers (compensatory)
100. Jacksonville Jaguars (via DET; special compensatory)
Round 4
101. Tennessee Titans
102. Las Vegas Raiders
103. New York Jets
104. Arizona Cardinals
105. New York Giants
106. Houston Texans (via WSH)
107. Cleveland Browns
108. Denver Broncos (via NO)
109. Kansas City Chiefs
110. Cincinnati Bengals
111. Miami Dolphins
112. Dallas Cowboys
113. Indianapolis Colts
114. Atlanta Falcons
115. Baltimore Ravens
116. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
117. Las Vegas Raiders (via MIN from JAX)
118. Detroit Lions
119. Carolina Panthers
120. Green Bay Packers
121. Pittsburgh Steelers
122. Philadelphia Eagles
123. Los Angeles Chargers
124. Jacksonville Jaguars
125. New England Patriots (via CHI from KC)
126. Buffalo Bills
127. San Francisco 49ers
128. Detroit Lions (via HOU)
129. Chicago Bears (via LAR)
130. Denver Broncos
131. New England Patriots
132. New Orleans Saints (via SEA)
133. San Francisco 49ers (compensatory)
134. Las Vegas Raiders (compensatory)
135. Pittsburgh Steelers (compensatory)
136. New Orleans Saints (compensatory)
137. Philadelphia Eagles (compensatory)
138. San Francisco 49ers (compensatory)
139. San Francisco 49ers (compensatory)
140. New York Jets (compensatory)
Round 5
141. Houston Texans (via LV from CLE)
142. Tennessee Titans (via NYJ from BAL)
143. Arizona Cardinals
144. Tennessee Titans (via LAR from TEN)
145. New York Giants
146. Cleveland Browns
147. Washington Commanders
148. Kansas City Chiefs
149. Cleveland Browns (via CIN)
150. New Orleans Saints
151. Miami Dolphins
152. Dallas Cowboys
153. Philadelphia Eagles (via ATL)
154. Baltimore Ravens
155. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
156. Indianapolis Colts
157. Detroit Lions
158. Carolina Panthers (via MIN)
159. Carolina Panthers
160. Green Bay Packers
161. Pittsburgh Steelers
162. Baltimore Ravens (via LAC)
163. Minnesota Vikings (via PHI)
164. Jacksonville Jaguars
165. Buffalo Bills (via CHI)
166. Jacksonville Jaguars (via SF from PHI)
167. Houston Texans (via PHI)
168. Buffalo Bills
169. Kansas City Chiefs (via LAR)
170. Denver Broncos
171. New England Patriots
172. New Orleans Saints (via SEA)
173. Baltimore Ravens (compensatory)
174. Baltimore Ravens (compensatory)
175. Las Vegas Raiders (compensatory)
176. Kansas City Chiefs (compensatory)
177. Dallas Cowboys (compensatory)
178. Philadelphia Eagles (compensatory)
179. New York Jets (compensatory)
180. Dallas Cowboys (compensatory)
181. Detroit Lions (compensatory)
Round 6
182. Buffalo Bills (via NYJ from CLE, JAX and LV)
183. Arizona Cardinals
184. Tennessee Titans
185. Las Vegas Raiders
186. New York Giants
187. Washington Commanders
188. Seattle Seahawks (via CLE)
189. Cincinnati Bengals
190. New Orleans Saints
191. New England Patriots (via KC)
192. New York Giants (via MIA)
193. New York Giants (via DAL)
194. Tennessee Titans (via BAL from NYJ)
195. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
196. Minnesota Vikings (via IND)
197. Atlanta Falcons
198. New England Patriots (via MIN from HOU, MIN and SF)
199. Cincinnati Bengals (via DET from CLE)
200. Carolina Panthers
201. Green Bay Packers
202. New England Patriots (via PIT)
203. Jacksonville Jaguars (via PHI from HOU and PHI)
204. Los Angeles Chargers
205. Detroit Lions (via JAX)
206. Cleveland Browns (via CHI)
207. Los Angeles Rams (via HOU from LAR and TEN)
208. Las Vegas Raiders (via BUF from NYJ)
209. Washington Commanders (via SF)
210. Kansas City Chiefs (via LAR)
211. Baltimore Ravens (via DEN from NYJ, MIN and PHI)
212. New England Patriots
213. Detroit Lions (via SEA from JAX)
214. Indianapolis Colts (via PIT; compensatory)
215. Philadelphia Eagles (compensatory)
216. Pittsburgh Steelers (compensatory)
Round 7
217. Arizona Cardinals
218. Dallas Cowboys (via TEN)
219. Las Vegas Raiders
220. Buffalo Bills (via NYJ)
221. Cincinnati Bengals (via NYG from DAL)
222. Detroit Lions (via CLE)
223. Washington Commanders
224. Pittsburgh Steelers (via NO from NE)
225. Tennessee Titans (via KC from DAL)
226. Cincinnati Bengals
227. Miami Dolphins
228. New York Jets (via DAL from BUF and LV)
229. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
230. Pittsburgh Steelers (via IND)
231. Atlanta Falcons
232. Los Angeles Rams (via BAL)
233. Jacksonville Jaguars (via DET)
234. Minnesota Vikings
235. Minnesota Vikings (via CAR)
236. Green Bay Packers
237. Pittsburgh Steelers
238. Miami Dolphins (via LAC from TEN and NYJ)
239. Chicago Bears (via PHI from JAX and CLE)
240. Jacksonville Jaguars
241. Chicago Bears
242. New York Jets (via BUF from CLE)
243. Houston Texans (via SF)
244. Minnesota Vikings (via HOU)
245. Jacksonville Jaguars (via LAR from HOU)
246. Denver Broncos
247. New England Patriots
248. Cleveland Browns (via SEA)
249. Indianapolis Colts (compensatory)
250. Baltimore Ravens (compensatory)
251. Los Angeles Rams (compensatory)
252. Los Angeles Rams (compensatory)
253. Baltimore Ravens (compensatory)
254. Indianapolis Colts (compensatory)
255. Green Bay Packers (compensatory)
256. Denver Broncos (compensatory)
257. Denver Broncos (compensatory)
2026 NFL Draft Picks by Team
Here’s a look at each selection—by team—in the upcoming 2026 NFL draft.
Arizona Cardinals
- Round 1, Pick 3
- Round 2, Pick 34
- Round 3, Pick 65
- Round 4, Pick 104
- Round 5, Pick 143
- Round 6, Pick 183
- Round 7, Pick 217
Atlanta Falcons
- Round 2, Pick 48
- Round 3, Pick 79
- Round 4, Pick 114
- Round 6, Pick 197
- Round 7, Pick 231
Baltimore Ravens
- Round 1, Pick 14
- Round 2, Pick 45
- Round 3, Pick 80
- Round 4, Pick 115
- Round 5, Pick 154
- Round 5, Pick 162 (via LAC)
- Round 5, Pick 173 (compensatory)
- Round 5, Pick 174 (compensatory)
- Round 6, Pick 211 (via DEN from NYJ, MIN and PHI)
- Round 7, Pick 250 (compensatory)
- Round 7, Pick 253 (compensatory)
Buffalo Bills
- Round 1, Pick 26
- Round 3, Pick 91
- Round 4, Pick 126
- Round 5, Pick 165 (via CHI)
- Round 5, Pick 168
- Round 6, Pick 182 (via NYJ from CLE, JAX and LV)
- Round 7, Pick 220 (via NYJ)
Carolina Panthers
- Round 1, Pick 19
- Round 2, Pick 52
- Round 3, Pick 83
- Round 4, Pick 119
- Round 5, Pick 158 (via MIN)
- Round 5, Pick 159
- Round 6, Pick 200
Chicago Bears
- Round 1, Pick 25
- Round 2, Pick 57
- Round 2, Pick 60 (via BUF)
- Round 3, Pick 89
- Round 4, Pick 129 (via LAR)
- Round 7, Pick 239 (via PHI from JAX and CLE)
- Round 7, Pick 241
Cincinnati Bengals
- Round 1, Pick 10
- Round 2, Pick 41
- Round 3, Pick 72
- Round 4, Pick 110
- Round 6, Pick 189
- Round 6, Pick 199 (via DET from CLE)
- Round 7, Pick 221 (via NYG from DAL)
- Round 7, Pick 226
Cleveland Browns
- Round 1, Pick 6
- Round 1, Pick 24 (via JAX)
- Round 2, Pick 39
- Round 3, Pick 70
- Round 4, Pick 107
- Round 5, Pick 146
- Round 5, Pick 149 (via CIN)
- Round 6 Pick 206 (via CHI)
- Round 7, Pick 248 (via SEA)
Dallas Cowboys
- Round 1, Pick 12
- Round 1, Pick 20 (via GB)
- Round 3, Pick 92 (via SF)
- Round 4, Pick 112
- Round 5, Pick 152
- Round 5, Pick 177 (compensatory)
- Round 5, Pick 180 (compensatory)
- Round 7, Pick 218 (via TEN)
Denver Broncos
- Round 1, Pick 30
- Round 2, Pick 62
- Round 3, Pick 94
- Round 4, Pick 108 (via NO)
- Round 4, Pick 130
- Round 5, Pick 170
- Round 7, Pick 246
- Round 7, Pick 256 (compensatory)
- Round 7, Pick 257 (compensatory)
Detroit Lions
- Round 1, Pick 17
- Round 2, Pick 50
- Round 4, Pick 118
- Round 4, Pick 128 (via HOU)
- Round 5, Pick 157
- Round 5, Pick 181 (compensatory)
- Round 6, Pick 205 (via JAX)
- Round 6, Pick 213 (via SEA from JAX)
- Round 7, Pick 222 (via CLE)
Green Bay Packers
- Round 2, Pick 52
- Round 3, Pick 84
- Round 4, Pick 120
- Round 5, Pick 160
- Round 6, Pick 201
- Round 7, Pick 236
- Round 7, Pick 255 (compensatory)
Houston Texans
- Round 1, Pick 28
- Round 2, Pick 28 (via WSH)
- Round 2, Pick 59
- Round 3, Pick 69 (via NYG)
- Round 4, Pick 106 (via WSH)
- Round 5, Pick 141 (via LV from CLE)
- Round 5, Pick 167 (via PHI)
- Round 7, Pick 243 (via SF)
Indianapolis Colts
- Round 2, Pick 47
- Round 3, Pick 78
- Round 4, Pick 113
- Round 5, Pick 156
- Round 6, Pick 214
- Round 7, Pick 249 (compensatory)
- Round 7, Pick 254 (compensatory)
Jacksonville Jaguars
- Round 2, Pick 56
- Round 3, Pick 81 (via DET)
- Round 3, Pick 88
- Round 3, Pick 100 (via DET; special compensatory)
- Round 4, Pick 124
- Round 5, Pick 164
- Round 5, Pick 166 (via SF from PHI)
- Round 6, Pick 203 (via PHI from HOU and PHI)
- Round 7, Pick 233 (via DET)
- Round 7, Pick 240
- Round 7, Pick 245 (via LAR from HOU)
Kansas City Chiefs
- Round 1, Pick 9
- Round 1, Pick 29 (via LAR)
- Round 2, Pick 40
- Round 3, Pick 74
- Round 4, Pick 109
- Round 5, Pick 148
- Round 5, Pick 169 (via LAR)
- Round 5, Pick 176 (compensatory)
- Round 6, Pick 210 (via LAR)
Las Vegas Raiders
- Round 1, Pick 1
- Round 2, Pick 36
- Round 3, Pick 67
- Round 4, Pick 102
- Round 4, Pick 117 (via MIN from JAX)
- Round 4, Pick 134 (compensatory)
- Round 5, Pick 175 (compensatory)
- Round 6, Pick 185
- Round 6, Pick 208 (via BUF from NYJ)
- Round 7, Pick 219
Los Angeles Chargers
- Round 1, Pick 22
- Round 2, Pick 55
- Round 3, Pick 86
- Round 4, Pick 123
- Round 6, Pick 204
Los Angeles Rams
- Round 1, Pick 13 (via ATL)
- Round 2, Pick 61
- Round 3, Pick 93
- Round 6, Pick 207 (via HOU from LAR and TEN)
- Round 7, Pick 232 (via BAL)
- Round 7, Pick 251 (compensatory)
- Round 7, Pick 252 (compensatory)
Miami Dolphins
- Round 1, Pick 11
- Round 2, Pick 43
- Round 3, Pick 75
- Round 3, Pick 87 (via PHI)
- Round 3, Pick 90 (via HOU)
- Round 4, Pick 111
- Round 5, Pick 151
- Round 7, Pick 227
- Round 7, Pick 238 (via LAC from TEN and NYJ)
Minnesota Vikings
- Round 1, Pick 18
- Round 2, Pick 49
- Round 3, Pick 82
- Round 3, Pick 97 (compensatory)
- Round 5, Pick 163 (via PHI)
- Round 6, Pick 196 (via IND)
- Round 7, Pick 234
- Round 7, Pick 235 (via CAR)
- Round 7, Pick 244 (via HOU)
New England Patriots
- Round 1, Pick 31
- Round 2, Pick 63
- Round 3, Pick 95
- Round 4, Pick 125 (via CHI from KC)
- Round 3, Pick 131
- Round 5, Pick 171
- Round 6, Pick 191 (via KC)
- Round 6, Pick 198 (via MIN from HOU, MIN and SF)
- Round 6, Pick 202 (via PIT)
- Round 6, Pick 212
- Round 7, Pick 247
New Orleans Saints
- Round 1, Pick 8
- Round 2, Pick 42
- Round 3, Pick 73
- Round 4, Pick 132 (via SEA)
- Round 4, Pick 136 (compensatory)
- Round 5, Pick 150
- Round 5, Pick 172 (via SEA)
- Round 6, Pick 190
New York Giants
- Round 1, Pick 5
- Round 2, Pick 37
- Round 4, Pick 105
- Round 5, Pick 145
- Round 6, Pick 186
- Round 6, Pick 192 (via MIA)
- Round 6, Pick 193 (via DAL)
New York Jets
- Round 1, Pick 2
- Round 1, Pick 16 (via IND)
- Round 2, Pick 33
- Round 2, Pick 44 (via DAL)
- Round 4, Pick 103
- Round 4, Pick 140 (compensatory)
- Round 5, Pick 179 (compensatory)
- Round 7, Pick 228 (via DAL from BUF and LV)
- Round 7, Pick 242 (via BUF from CLE)
Philadelphia Eagles
- Round 1, Pick 23
- Round 2, Pick 54
- Round 3, Pick 68 (via NYJ)
- Round 3, Pick 98 (compensatory)
- Round 4, Pick 122
- Round 4, Pick 137 (compensatory)
- Round 5, Pick 153 (via ATL)
- Round 5, Pick 186 (compensatory)
- Round 6, Pick 215 (compensatory)
Pittsburgh Steelers
- Round 1, Pick 21
- Round 2, Pick 53
- Round 3, Pick 76 (via DAL)
- Round 3, Pick 85
- Round 3, Pick 99 (compensatory)
- Round 4, Pick 121
- Round 4, Pick 135 (compensatory)
- Round 5, Pick 161
- Round 6, Pick 216 (compensatory)
- Round 7, Pick 224 (via NO from NE)
- Round 7, Pick 230 (via IND)
- Round 7, Pick 237
San Francisco 49ers
- Round 1, Pick 27
- Round 2, Pick 58
- Round 4, Pick 127
- Round 4, Pick 133 (compensatory)
- Round 4, Pick 138 (compensatory)
- Round 4, Pick 139 (compensatory)
Seattle Seahawks
- Round 1, Pick 32
- Round 2, Pick 64
- Round 3, Pick 96
- Round 6, Pick 188 (via CLE)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Round 1, Pick 15
- Round 2, Pick 46
- Round 3, Pick 77
- Round 4, Pick 116
- Round 5, Pick 155
- Round 6, Pick 195
- Round 7, Pick
Tennessee Titans
- Round 1, Pick 4
- Round 2, Pick 35
- Round 3, Pick 66
- Round 4, Pick 101
- Round 5, Pick 142 (via NYJ from BAL)
- Round 5, Pick 144 (via LAR from TEN)
- Round 6, Pick 184
- Round 6, Pick 194 (via BAL from NYJ)
- Round 7, Pick 225 (via KC from DAL)
Washington Commanders
- Round 1, Pick 7
- Round 3, Pick 71
- Round 5, Pick 147
- Round 6, Pick 187
- Round 6, Pick 209 (via SF)
- Round 7, Pick 223
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Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.Follow mikekadlick