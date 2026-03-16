Updated 2026 NFL Draft Order: Full List of Picks in All Seven Rounds

With the scouting combine complete and the first wave of free agency in the rearview mirror as the NFL's new league year gets underway, attention has now all but officially shifted towards draft season.

The 2026 NFL draft will take place in Pittsburgh—just outside of Acrisure Stadium—from Thursday, April 23 through Saturday, April 25, with 257 selections set to be made across the three-day span.

Here’s a look at the entire seven-round draft order, updated with the latest trades and 33 awarded compensatory picks , as well as a team-by-team breakdown of the selections.

Full 2026 NFL Draft Order: Updated With All Selections, Trades, and Compensatory Picks

The 2026 NFL draft will take place in Pittsburgh. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Round 1

1. Las Vegas Raiders

2. New York Jets

3. Arizona Cardinals

4. Tennessee Titans

5. New York Giants

6. Cleveland Browns

7. Washington Commanders

8. New Orleans Saints

9. Kansas City Chiefs

10. Cincinnati Bengals

11. Miami Dolphins

12. Dallas Cowboys

13. Los Angeles Rams (via ATL)

14. Baltimore Ravens

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

16. New York Jets (via IND)

17. Detroit Lions

18. Minnesota Vikings

19. Carolina Panthers

20. Dallas Cowboys (via GB)

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

22. Los Angeles Chargers

23. Philadelphia Eagles

24. Cleveland Browns (via JAX)

25. Chicago Bears

26. Buffalo Bills

27. San Francisco 49ers

28. Houston Texans

29. Kansas City Chiefs (via LAR)

30. Denver Broncos

31. New England Patriots

32. Seattle Seahawks

Round 2

33. New York Jets

34. Arizona Cardinals

35. Tennessee Titans

36. Las Vegas Raiders

37. New York Giants

38. Houston Texans (via WSH)

39. Cleveland Browns

40. Kansas City Chiefs

41. Cincinnati Bengals

42. New Orleans Saints

43. Miami Dolphins

44. New York Jets (via DAL)

45. Baltimore Ravens

46. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

47. Indianapolis Colts

48. Atlanta Falcons

49. Minnesota Vikings

50. Detroit Lions

51. Carolina Panthers

52. Green Bay Packers

53. Pittsburgh Steelers

54. Philadelphia Eagles

55. Los Angeles Chargers

56. Jacksonville Jaguars

57. Chicago Bears

58. San Francisco 49ers

59. Houston Texans

60. Chicago Bears (via BUF)

61. Los Angeles Rams

62. Denver Broncos

63. New England Patriots

64. Seattle Seahawks

Round 3

65. Arizona Cardinals

66. Tennessee Titans

67. Las Vegas Raiders

68. Philadelphia Eagles (via NYJ)

69. Houston Texans (via NYG)

70. Cleveland Browns

71. Washington Commanders

72. Cincinnati Bengals

73. New Orleans Saints

74. Kansas City Chiefs

75. Miami Dolphins

76. Pittsburgh Steelers (via DAL)

77. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

78. Indianapolis Colts

79. Atlanta Falcons

80. Baltimore Ravens

81. Jacksonville Jaguars (via DET)

82. Minnesota Vikings

83. Carolina Panthers

84. Green Bay Packers

85. Pittsburgh Steelers

86. Los Angeles Chargers

87. Miami Dolphins (via PHI)

88. Jacksonville Jaguars

89. Chicago Bears

90. Miami Dolphins (via HOU)

91. Buffalo Bills

92. Dallas Cowboys (via SF)

93. Los Angeles Rams

94. Denver Broncos

95. New England Patriots

96. Seattle Seahawks

97. Minnesota Vikings (compensatory)

98. Philadelphia Eagles (compensatory)

99. Pittsburgh Steelers (compensatory)

100. Jacksonville Jaguars (via DET; special compensatory)



Round 4

101. Tennessee Titans

102. Las Vegas Raiders

103. New York Jets

104. Arizona Cardinals

105. New York Giants

106. Houston Texans (via WSH)

107. Cleveland Browns

108. Denver Broncos (via NO)

109. Kansas City Chiefs

110. Cincinnati Bengals

111. Miami Dolphins

112. Dallas Cowboys

113. Indianapolis Colts

114. Atlanta Falcons

115. Baltimore Ravens

116. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

117. Las Vegas Raiders (via MIN from JAX)

118. Detroit Lions

119. Carolina Panthers

120. Green Bay Packers

121. Pittsburgh Steelers

122. Philadelphia Eagles

123. Los Angeles Chargers

124. Jacksonville Jaguars

125. New England Patriots (via CHI from KC)

126. Buffalo Bills

127. San Francisco 49ers

128. Detroit Lions (via HOU)

129. Chicago Bears (via LAR)

130. Denver Broncos

131. New England Patriots

132. New Orleans Saints (via SEA)

133. San Francisco 49ers (compensatory)

134. Las Vegas Raiders (compensatory)

135. Pittsburgh Steelers (compensatory)

136. New Orleans Saints (compensatory)

137. Philadelphia Eagles (compensatory)

138. San Francisco 49ers (compensatory)

139. San Francisco 49ers (compensatory)

140. New York Jets (compensatory)

Round 5

141. Houston Texans (via LV from CLE)

142. Tennessee Titans (via NYJ from BAL)

143. Arizona Cardinals

144. Tennessee Titans (via LAR from TEN)

145. New York Giants

146. Cleveland Browns

147. Washington Commanders

148. Kansas City Chiefs

149. Cleveland Browns (via CIN)

150. New Orleans Saints

151. Miami Dolphins

152. Dallas Cowboys

153. Philadelphia Eagles (via ATL)

154. Baltimore Ravens

155. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

156. Indianapolis Colts

157. Detroit Lions

158. Carolina Panthers (via MIN)

159. Carolina Panthers

160. Green Bay Packers

161. Pittsburgh Steelers

162. Baltimore Ravens (via LAC)

163. Minnesota Vikings (via PHI)

164. Jacksonville Jaguars

165. Buffalo Bills (via CHI)

166. Jacksonville Jaguars (via SF from PHI)

167. Houston Texans (via PHI)

168. Buffalo Bills

169. Kansas City Chiefs (via LAR)

170. Denver Broncos

171. New England Patriots

172. New Orleans Saints (via SEA)

173. Baltimore Ravens (compensatory)

174. Baltimore Ravens (compensatory)

175. Las Vegas Raiders (compensatory)

176. Kansas City Chiefs (compensatory)

177. Dallas Cowboys (compensatory)

178. Philadelphia Eagles (compensatory)

179. New York Jets (compensatory)

180. Dallas Cowboys (compensatory)

181. Detroit Lions (compensatory)

Round 6

182. Buffalo Bills (via NYJ from CLE, JAX and LV)

183. Arizona Cardinals

184. Tennessee Titans

185. Las Vegas Raiders

186. New York Giants

187. Washington Commanders

188. Seattle Seahawks (via CLE)

189. Cincinnati Bengals

190. New Orleans Saints

191. New England Patriots (via KC)

192. New York Giants (via MIA)

193. New York Giants (via DAL)

194. Tennessee Titans (via BAL from NYJ)

195. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

196. Minnesota Vikings (via IND)

197. Atlanta Falcons

198. New England Patriots (via MIN from HOU, MIN and SF)

199. Cincinnati Bengals (via DET from CLE)

200. Carolina Panthers

201. Green Bay Packers

202. New England Patriots (via PIT)

203. Jacksonville Jaguars (via PHI from HOU and PHI)

204. Los Angeles Chargers

205. Detroit Lions (via JAX)

206. Cleveland Browns (via CHI)

207. Los Angeles Rams (via HOU from LAR and TEN)

208. Las Vegas Raiders (via BUF from NYJ)

209. Washington Commanders (via SF)

210. Kansas City Chiefs (via LAR)

211. Baltimore Ravens (via DEN from NYJ, MIN and PHI)

212. New England Patriots

213. Detroit Lions (via SEA from JAX)

214. Indianapolis Colts (via PIT; compensatory)

215. Philadelphia Eagles (compensatory)

216. Pittsburgh Steelers (compensatory)

Round 7

217. Arizona Cardinals

218. Dallas Cowboys (via TEN)

219. Las Vegas Raiders

220. Buffalo Bills (via NYJ)

221. Cincinnati Bengals (via NYG from DAL)

222. Detroit Lions (via CLE)

223. Washington Commanders

224. Pittsburgh Steelers (via NO from NE)

225. Tennessee Titans (via KC from DAL)

226. Cincinnati Bengals

227. Miami Dolphins

228. New York Jets (via DAL from BUF and LV)

229. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

230. Pittsburgh Steelers (via IND)

231. Atlanta Falcons

232. Los Angeles Rams (via BAL)

233. Jacksonville Jaguars (via DET)

234. Minnesota Vikings

235. Minnesota Vikings (via CAR)

236. Green Bay Packers

237. Pittsburgh Steelers

238. Miami Dolphins (via LAC from TEN and NYJ)

239. Chicago Bears (via PHI from JAX and CLE)

240. Jacksonville Jaguars

241. Chicago Bears

242. New York Jets (via BUF from CLE)

243. Houston Texans (via SF)

244. Minnesota Vikings (via HOU)

245. Jacksonville Jaguars (via LAR from HOU)

246. Denver Broncos

247. New England Patriots

248. Cleveland Browns (via SEA)

249. Indianapolis Colts (compensatory)

250. Baltimore Ravens (compensatory)

251. Los Angeles Rams (compensatory)

252. Los Angeles Rams (compensatory)

253. Baltimore Ravens (compensatory)

254. Indianapolis Colts (compensatory)

255. Green Bay Packers (compensatory)

256. Denver Broncos (compensatory)

257. Denver Broncos (compensatory)

2026 NFL Draft Picks by Team

The 2026 NFL draft will take place in late April. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Here’s a look at each selection—by team—in the upcoming 2026 NFL draft.

Arizona Cardinals

Round 1, Pick 3

Round 2, Pick 34

Round 3, Pick 65

Round 4, Pick 104

Round 5, Pick 143

Round 6, Pick 183

Round 7, Pick 217

Atlanta Falcons

Round 2, Pick 48

Round 3, Pick 79

Round 4, Pick 114

Round 6, Pick 197

Round 7, Pick 231

Baltimore Ravens

Round 1, Pick 14

Round 2, Pick 45

Round 3, Pick 80

Round 4, Pick 115

Round 5, Pick 154

Round 5, Pick 162 (via LAC)

Round 5, Pick 173 (compensatory)

Round 5, Pick 174 (compensatory)

Round 6, Pick 211 (via DEN from NYJ, MIN and PHI)

Round 7, Pick 250 (compensatory)

Round 7, Pick 253 (compensatory)

Buffalo Bills

Round 1, Pick 26

Round 3, Pick 91

Round 4, Pick 126

Round 5, Pick 165 (via CHI)

Round 5, Pick 168

Round 6, Pick 182 (via NYJ from CLE, JAX and LV)

Round 7, Pick 220 (via NYJ)

Carolina Panthers

Round 1, Pick 19

Round 2, Pick 52

Round 3, Pick 83

Round 4, Pick 119

Round 5, Pick 158 (via MIN)

Round 5, Pick 159

Round 6, Pick 200

Chicago Bears

Round 1, Pick 25

Round 2, Pick 57

Round 2, Pick 60 (via BUF)

Round 3, Pick 89

Round 4, Pick 129 (via LAR)

Round 7, Pick 239 (via PHI from JAX and CLE)

Round 7, Pick 241

Cincinnati Bengals

Round 1, Pick 10

Round 2, Pick 41

Round 3, Pick 72

Round 4, Pick 110

Round 6, Pick 189

Round 6, Pick 199 (via DET from CLE)

Round 7, Pick 221 (via NYG from DAL)

Round 7, Pick 226

Cleveland Browns

Round 1, Pick 6

Round 1, Pick 24 (via JAX)

Round 2, Pick 39

Round 3, Pick 70

Round 4, Pick 107

Round 5, Pick 146

Round 5, Pick 149 (via CIN)

Round 6 Pick 206 (via CHI)

Round 7, Pick 248 (via SEA)

Dallas Cowboys

Round 1, Pick 12

Round 1, Pick 20 (via GB)

Round 3, Pick 92 (via SF)

Round 4, Pick 112

Round 5, Pick 152

Round 5, Pick 177 (compensatory)

Round 5, Pick 180 (compensatory)

Round 7, Pick 218 (via TEN)

Denver Broncos

Round 1, Pick 30

Round 2, Pick 62

Round 3, Pick 94

Round 4, Pick 108 (via NO)

Round 4, Pick 130

Round 5, Pick 170

Round 7, Pick 246

Round 7, Pick 256 (compensatory)

Round 7, Pick 257 (compensatory)

Detroit Lions

Round 1, Pick 17

Round 2, Pick 50

Round 4, Pick 118

Round 4, Pick 128 (via HOU)

Round 5, Pick 157

Round 5, Pick 181 (compensatory)

Round 6, Pick 205 (via JAX)

Round 6, Pick 213 (via SEA from JAX)

Round 7, Pick 222 (via CLE)

Green Bay Packers

Round 2, Pick 52

Round 3, Pick 84

Round 4, Pick 120

Round 5, Pick 160

Round 6, Pick 201

Round 7, Pick 236

Round 7, Pick 255 (compensatory)

Houston Texans

Round 1, Pick 28

Round 2, Pick 28 (via WSH)

Round 2, Pick 59

Round 3, Pick 69 (via NYG)

Round 4, Pick 106 (via WSH)

Round 5, Pick 141 (via LV from CLE)

Round 5, Pick 167 (via PHI)

Round 7, Pick 243 (via SF)

Indianapolis Colts

Round 2, Pick 47

Round 3, Pick 78

Round 4, Pick 113

Round 5, Pick 156

Round 6, Pick 214

Round 7, Pick 249 (compensatory)

Round 7, Pick 254 (compensatory)

Jacksonville Jaguars

Round 2, Pick 56

Round 3, Pick 81 (via DET)

Round 3, Pick 88

Round 3, Pick 100 (via DET; special compensatory)

Round 4, Pick 124

Round 5, Pick 164

Round 5, Pick 166 (via SF from PHI)

Round 6, Pick 203 (via PHI from HOU and PHI)

Round 7, Pick 233 (via DET)

Round 7, Pick 240

Round 7, Pick 245 (via LAR from HOU)

Kansas City Chiefs

Round 1, Pick 9

Round 1, Pick 29 (via LAR)

Round 2, Pick 40

Round 3, Pick 74

Round 4, Pick 109

Round 5, Pick 148

Round 5, Pick 169 (via LAR)

Round 5, Pick 176 (compensatory)

Round 6, Pick 210 (via LAR)

Las Vegas Raiders

Round 1, Pick 1

Round 2, Pick 36

Round 3, Pick 67

Round 4, Pick 102

Round 4, Pick 117 (via MIN from JAX)

Round 4, Pick 134 (compensatory)

Round 5, Pick 175 (compensatory)

Round 6, Pick 185

Round 6, Pick 208 (via BUF from NYJ)

Round 7, Pick 219

Los Angeles Chargers

Round 1, Pick 22

Round 2, Pick 55

Round 3, Pick 86

Round 4, Pick 123

Round 6, Pick 204

Los Angeles Rams

Round 1, Pick 13 (via ATL)

Round 2, Pick 61

Round 3, Pick 93

Round 6, Pick 207 (via HOU from LAR and TEN)

Round 7, Pick 232 (via BAL)

Round 7, Pick 251 (compensatory)

Round 7, Pick 252 (compensatory)

Miami Dolphins

Round 1, Pick 11

Round 2, Pick 43

Round 3, Pick 75

Round 3, Pick 87 (via PHI)

Round 3, Pick 90 (via HOU)

Round 4, Pick 111

Round 5, Pick 151

Round 7, Pick 227

Round 7, Pick 238 (via LAC from TEN and NYJ)

Minnesota Vikings

Round 1, Pick 18

Round 2, Pick 49

Round 3, Pick 82

Round 3, Pick 97 (compensatory)

Round 5, Pick 163 (via PHI)

Round 6, Pick 196 (via IND)

Round 7, Pick 234

Round 7, Pick 235 (via CAR)

Round 7, Pick 244 (via HOU)

New England Patriots

Round 1, Pick 31

Round 2, Pick 63

Round 3, Pick 95

Round 4, Pick 125 (via CHI from KC)

Round 3, Pick 131

Round 5, Pick 171

Round 6, Pick 191 (via KC)

Round 6, Pick 198 (via MIN from HOU, MIN and SF)

Round 6, Pick 202 (via PIT)

Round 6, Pick 212

Round 7, Pick 247

New Orleans Saints

Round 1, Pick 8

Round 2, Pick 42

Round 3, Pick 73

Round 4, Pick 132 (via SEA)

Round 4, Pick 136 (compensatory)

Round 5, Pick 150

Round 5, Pick 172 (via SEA)

Round 6, Pick 190

New York Giants

Round 1, Pick 5

Round 2, Pick 37

Round 4, Pick 105

Round 5, Pick 145

Round 6, Pick 186

Round 6, Pick 192 (via MIA)

Round 6, Pick 193 (via DAL)

New York Jets

Round 1, Pick 2

Round 1, Pick 16 (via IND)

Round 2, Pick 33

Round 2, Pick 44 (via DAL)

Round 4, Pick 103

Round 4, Pick 140 (compensatory)

Round 5, Pick 179 (compensatory)

Round 7, Pick 228 (via DAL from BUF and LV)

Round 7, Pick 242 (via BUF from CLE)

Philadelphia Eagles

Round 1, Pick 23

Round 2, Pick 54

Round 3, Pick 68 (via NYJ)

Round 3, Pick 98 (compensatory)

Round 4, Pick 122

Round 4, Pick 137 (compensatory)

Round 5, Pick 153 (via ATL)

Round 5, Pick 186 (compensatory)

Round 6, Pick 215 (compensatory)

Pittsburgh Steelers

Round 1, Pick 21

Round 2, Pick 53

Round 3, Pick 76 (via DAL)

Round 3, Pick 85

Round 3, Pick 99 (compensatory)

Round 4, Pick 121

Round 4, Pick 135 (compensatory)

Round 5, Pick 161

Round 6, Pick 216 (compensatory)

Round 7, Pick 224 (via NO from NE)

Round 7, Pick 230 (via IND)

Round 7, Pick 237

San Francisco 49ers

Round 1, Pick 27

Round 2, Pick 58

Round 4, Pick 127

Round 4, Pick 133 (compensatory)

Round 4, Pick 138 (compensatory)

Round 4, Pick 139 (compensatory)

Seattle Seahawks

Round 1, Pick 32

Round 2, Pick 64

Round 3, Pick 96

Round 6, Pick 188 (via CLE)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Round 1, Pick 15

Round 2, Pick 46

Round 3, Pick 77

Round 4, Pick 116

Round 5, Pick 155

Round 6, Pick 195

Round 7, Pick

Tennessee Titans

Round 1, Pick 4

Round 2, Pick 35

Round 3, Pick 66

Round 4, Pick 101

Round 5, Pick 142 (via NYJ from BAL)

Round 5, Pick 144 (via LAR from TEN)

Round 6, Pick 184

Round 6, Pick 194 (via BAL from NYJ)

Round 7, Pick 225 (via KC from DAL)

Washington Commanders

Round 1, Pick 7

Round 3, Pick 71

Round 5, Pick 147

Round 6, Pick 187

Round 6, Pick 209 (via SF)

Round 7, Pick 223

More NFL on Sports Illustrated