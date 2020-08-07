LSUCountry
LSU Launches Victory Fund to Raise Money for COVID-19 Expenses

Glen West

In an attempt to plan for potential COVID-19 expenses, LSU announced the Victory Fund in order to “facilitate donations to support critical areas of need student-athletes.”

The fund was set up by the Tiger Athletic Foundation and will offer donors additional priority points to those who contribute to the fund. Athletic director Scott Woodward sent a letter to TAF members expressing the importance of the fund.

With the expectations that Tiger Stadium won’t be at full capacity this fall, the Victory Fund will help the athletic department from losing potentially “tens of millions of dollars” according to Woodward.

“The financial realities of the spread of COVID-19 on our program are significant,” Woodward said. “Our need to fundraise is greater now than in any other time in our history.

“We, as an LSU family, have always circled the wagons during challenging times, and today is no different. We all know first-hand how important LSU Athletics is to our community, state and alumni all over the world. It all begins and ends with our student-athletes and the support and access we are able to provide them here at LSU.”

The fund will help the athletic department continue to support athletes through scholarships, healthcare, nutrition, academic support and overall operating expenses.

As of now, with the state being in Phase Two, assistant athletic director Verge Ausberry said Tiger Stadium could operate at 50%. If it moves to Phase Three, then the goal would be to have Tiger Stadium at 75% capacity.

"We’re excited to welcome everyone back to Tiger Stadium in September and we will be in touch with you soon with more details on this plan," Wodward wrote via an email obtained by the Advocate. "I want to also stress safety for all of us. If you have a preexisting condition, feel sick, or have other safety concerns for you or your family, we want you to stay home and watch the games on television."

