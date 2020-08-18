Video: Check Out Footage from LSU Football's First Fall Practice

At long last, fall camp is here and on Monday the Tigers took the field in helmets for the first time. With pads expected to come on in the next few days, LSUsports released video to the media from the very first practice of the season.

Some of the highlights included quarterback Myles Brennan putting in work with freshman tight end Arik Gilbert and Ja'Marr Chase and Derek Stingley battling it out in 1v1. Gilbert figures to be an important part in the Tigers offense, with Orgeron hoping to use him in multiple ways throughout the season.

"The guy you've gotta look at is Arik Gilbert, I'm considering Arik Gilbert as a wide receiver," Orgeron said on Off the Bench. "I can't wait for him to come back. Obviously we can use him at tight end but we can split him out at "X" and we can get some mismatches with this kid, especially in the redzone. He's going to be a nice target there for Myles Brennan.

"We can use some of the same plays with Arik that Scott [Linehan] ran with Megatron, I'm not saying he's going to be Megatron but he's a good player."

As for the battle between Stingley and Chase, it's been one that fans and media alike have been craving to see for well over a year. The footage shows Chase getting the best of Stingley on one play.

The two each have strong admiration for the other and have talked about how they make each other better. Receivers coach Mickey Joseph talked about the duo's matchups last season and what he learned about each through those practice battles in an interview on Off the Bench a few months back.

"Stingley graduated early and started practicing with us and I said "Ok let's rough the freshman up a little bit,'" Joseph said. "So you know Joe [Burrow] is going to go at it and so we start throwing to Ja'Marr. About three throws in I thought 'maybe we need to leave this kid [Stingley] alone.' The thing that impressed me about Stingley is that he stuck his nose in and he and Ja'Marr got in a little scuffle and it was so funny because both dads were standing in the endzone.

"It's a battle they have in practice and is so professional and they talk to each other about what they're seeing. They're good, smart football players and really good competitors. If Ja'Marr is not the best player in the country then Stingley is, if Stingley isn't the best player in the country then Ja'Marr is."

Video and photo courtesy of LSUsports