Death Valley has been LSU’s sanctuary this season. The Tigers have outscored opponents 225–44 through five home games, winning by an average of 36.2 points. Away from Baton Rouge, they’re 0–2.

Now LSU heads to Auburn for its third road test, facing a team fresh off a 27–24 upset of No. 1 Georgia. Can the purple and gold finally carry their success beyond Tiger Stadium? Here’s everything you need to know.

For the third consecutive road game, LSU will face a coach in his first full season leading his program. After losses to Pete Golding’s Ole Miss and Will Stein’s Kentucky, the Tigers will try to break through against Alex Golesh’s Auburn.

Goliath vs. Goliath

Oct 3, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Alex Golesh during the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Auburn’s win over Georgia came with a roster that looks considerably different from the one Hugh Freeze coached last season. Golesh added 39 transfers, including nine offensive linemen and seven defensive backs, rebuilding entire position groups around players recruited to run his system.

AUBURN WALKS OFF NO. 1 GEORGIA😳



(via ESPN) pic.twitter.com/1jDFWW46aU — On3 (@On3) October 17, 2026

The transition came with an experienced foundation. Thirteen players followed Golesh from South Florida, including 11 on offense. Their familiarity gave Auburn players who could help teach the new scheme while learning their new teammates.

The most consequential addition was quarterback Byrum Brown. The USF transfer has thrown for 1,205 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions while leading Auburn with 459 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns.

Brown’s legs have become especially important against SEC competition. He rushed for 107 yards against Tennessee before carrying 26 times for 115 yards against Georgia. LSU must account for him on designed runs and keep him contained when passing plays break down. A successful initial rush means little if Brown escapes for a first down.

His receiving corps also carries a strong USF influence. Keshaun Singleton, Chas Nimrod, Jeremiah Koger and Christian Neptune all arrived from South Florida. They helped replace a departing group that included Cam Coleman, Eric Singleton Jr., Malcolm Simmons and Perry Thompson.

Keshaun Singleton leads Auburn with 32 receptions for 367 yards, while Nimrod has 31 catches for 333 yards and a team-leading three receiving touchdowns. Koger adds another downfield option, averaging 16.7 yards per catch.

Oct 17, 2026; Athens, Georgia, USA; Auburn quarterback Byrum Brown (17) runs for a gain past Georgia linebacker Chris Cole (9) during the first quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Neptune’s role extends beyond catching passes. Against Georgia, he threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Singleton, helping Auburn recover from an early 14-point deficit. LSU’s secondary will need to maintain its coverage responsibilities when Auburn uses misdirection.

Running back Jeremiah Cobb provides continuity amid the turnover. He stayed after rushing for 969 yards last season, giving Golesh an established SEC runner. This season, Cobb has 306 rushing yards, while Omar Mabson II has contributed 227 and averages 6.1 yards per carry. Brown remains the leading rusher, but LSU cannot build its entire defensive plan around the quarterback.

Doing so cost them the game at Ole Miss, and the same 'keep it in front of you' mentality allowed Kentucky a breath of life, which was all they needed to beat the Tigers.

Oct 17, 2026; Athens, Georgia, USA; Auburn running back Jeremiah Cobb (23) runs for a gain past Georgia linebacker Justin Williams (19) during the first quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The offensive line remains a work in progress. Auburn replaced last season’s starting five and has continued adjusting its personnel during conference play. Against Georgia, Jacob Strand moved into the starting role at left tackle, while Wilson Zierer took on an expanded role at left guard. Cole Best anchors the middle at center, with Stanton Ramil at right tackle.

Defensively, Auburn retained coordinator DJ Durkin but lost substantial talent up front. Keldric Faulk, Keyron Crawford and Bobby Jamison-Travis entered the NFL, along with offensive linemen Connor Lew and Jeremiah Wright. Defensive tackle Malik Blocton transferred to LSU after two seasons at Auburn.

Linebacker Elijah Melendez has emerged as a central contributor with 52 tackles, nine tackles for loss and four sacks. Former LSU linebacker Xavier Atkins has added 37 tackles, but his availability remains unresolved after he missed the Georgia game. Auburn also added former LSU defensive lineman Walter Mathis Jr. and edge rusher Da’Shawn Womack, who played at LSU before spending last season at Ole Miss.

For LSU, the strongest matchup advantage could come against Auburn’s protection. Auburn has allowed 23 sacks in six games; LSU has recorded 27 in seven. That creates an opportunity for LSU to force Brown into hurried decisions, provided its pass rush maintains containment.

The broader statistical comparison favors LSU, too. LSU averages 40.4 points and 504 yards per game while allowing 15.9 points and 256.4 yards. Auburn averages 26.8 points and 394.2 yards while surrendering 21.8 points and 371 yards. Those season averages reflect different schedules, but they give LSU a clear foundation for confidence.

If LSU can bring its home execution on the road, those advantages could produce a decisive result. Sustained drives would give its defense time to recover between possessions, while disciplined pressure could expose Auburn’s unsettled protection. LSU has the production on both sides of the ball to take control of this matchup. At Jordan-Hare, it must turn that statistical edge into clean possessions, secure tackling and a fourth-quarter lead.

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