LSU secured its first win in November after dominating over the Arkansas Razorbacks in Fayetteville for the final game of the season.

LSU will finish out the regular season 7-5 for its first year under head coach Lane Kiffin, bowl-game eligible but unable to make the playoffs.

Here's everything Kiffin had to say after the last regular-season win.

Opening Statement

You know, glad to get the win. And like I said, this rivalry, just like any rivalry games. Um, always or not always, but a lot of times, you know, start really close. Saw rivalry games yesterday. Uh, big rivalry games, that, you know, spreads were big, and half times were really close, so glad that we came out and finished well, and for really the first time in a game where we needed to finish on four minute type of situation, you know, two minute to four minute, we stopped them on the fourth down on defense, and then we ran the clock out with the first downs on offense. So, um, I was proud of that. Defense played really well, obviously, really, um, you know, to get into two turnovers and give up none, you know, one of the rare times were plusing a turnover margin. And so, in a lot of critical stops. by the defense, special teams, obviously, kind of game, signifies the year there, and really, kind of the only reason game is a game, really later, is because of that, and giving up the punk return for a touchdown, so I know when everybody has been mad the last couple weeks, when we punt out of bounds, that's why. Um, we obviously don't, don't cover and tackle very well, so we went back to punting it out of bounds. And, you know, we had no turnovers on offense, which a little bit, that was a lot, we didn't fumble. Um, got it back, but, you know, the game's gonna go to 17- 0, it goes to 17-0 on the scoreboard, and, um, that's just kind of how this season's been, you know, played it, even when I, when he took off, the person I said is, like, they're probably gonna find a way to review this. Not that they're wrong, that's just how the season's been. Seems like a clean play, touchdown, 17 nothing. on route to blow out, and all of a sudden, it's 10-10, before you know it. So, it's kind of like yours gone, but glad that we showed a resolve to come out and play a really good second half.

Specail Teams Issues

Question: Special teams, you talk a lot about depth being an issue. How much of it, though, is just coaching, and what do you feel you guys could do to fix that issue?

Well, it always coaching. I'm the head coach, and we've got to coach better in situations, and there are some situations where we've got to get better depth, and I've said that. That is not a knock on anything. It just is what it is. And if you don't, you know, certainly think if you break it down and look out there, you see that. You were a very frontline team, and we were created that way. And because I don't really think you can come in and near one with that much, many things needed that were needed, and then also so much turnover, and that you can get enough players to get that depth in your program. I'd say that if we were 12-0 right now,it just is what it is. And so we were front line, and then we had a couple significant injuries. I do, I mean, it kills me every day just to know what our defense would be like with Deshaun, you know, and what this record would be this season. So, but our special teams, we see it out there. We don't even return kickoffs because of it. You know, we fair catch all kickoffs. Um, because of our limited depth of players. I'm not complaining, just telling you what it is. Otherwise, you wouldn't see not me making it up. Look at the analytics of our offense, defense, and special teams, you know? Probably be top 10 in the country, in both offense and defense, and then over 100 in special teams, so... It is what it is. That's what we gotta go. We got work to do, and we're excited about that. So I got a bowl game, but I kind of feel like in a way the season's over, you know? Um, and, um, decided to go fix some things. And here's the thing. In our program, we do a lot of things really, really well. From the day we got here to now, things have been done really well. And we do a few things really badly, and that's finishing games. Coaching, playing, finishing games, and I know that's a big part of your program. And that's why our win-loss record is the way it is, but we've played really well a lot of times. If you look at, you know, game control, games ahead or tied, I think we're, you know, third in the SEC, you know, and sandwiched between the four playoff teams. So, it comes down to finishing games. And so we got to do that next year, the changes we got to make. We gotta make those changes, and we look at everything, and, um, you're ready to have a great, great year next year.

Program Takeover

Question: What’s it been like in the last 12 months, coming to LSU, building a roster, and then now that you've got five losses in your one, I know your expectations were so much higher.

Yeah. Like I said, I notice it may sound strange. It's been awesome. I know we're gonna be great here at LSU. I don't have anything different from when I got here. If anything, I'm even more confident. We just didn't finish some games. And you're talking about one play games, and I'm not making excuses. as you look at the thing, and you look at play, and you look at the roster put together, and the coaching and stuff, and you're, okay, how different of a conversation are we sitting here having in two one play games, you know, just take those two. You know, and then, okay, you're saying, Oh, this team's right on, oh, probably going to, with that strength of schedule. Um, those trusts are probably going to the playoffs, and that's not, I'm not talking about making crazy plays. I'm talking about two games you're totally in control of. So, that's why I don't overreact to it, 'cause we wouldn't be having any of those conversations, it goes away. We just gotta finish better, and then when you create more depth, you won't be in that sort of in that spread the whole time, instead of going to the last drive in a one play game, when we create more depth, play better on special teams, rotate more, we'll be head by 2 scores in that situation.

Dual-Quarterbacks Evaluation

Question: Earlier in the year, you did the two-quarterback system; after halftime, you go to that. Was that always the game plan?

Actually, it was. Um, that was a plan to go in. He's done really well in practice, and he’s a really good runner, as you can see. And so we had that as a plan. We had a plan, too, in Tennessee, and really looking after the game, probably should have went to it, sooner than what they did in the second half, when we were struggling with protection and stuff, and so, um, I wanted to make sure that we did it this week, and, you know, we did really do well on the ground here on both sides, over 300 yards rushing to 75. Um, you know, that's a really good job. We needed that.

Question: What did Husan do in practice that earned him this spot today?

Like I said, we actually had it as part of the plan last week, and really should have done it, especially with the crowd and what was going on, you know, but, um... So, he's just, he's a really good runner, too. He was a good quarter, really good quarterback. Made a big time throw today. And so, uh, that was not reflective of Sam's play. That was packaged that I really thought they would struggle to with plus one runs also.

Question: What happened to Sam? He couldn’t come back in?

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Uh, he could have. There'd be a scenario, you know, maybe third down or something; he would have, but, um, we just felt where the game was there. We're in four-minute mode. Um, you know, to stay with his Husan.

Reversed TD Call

Question: On that 4th one in the first quarter, they didn't give you the first time, what was the explanation you got there?



Well, it didn't make it. I don't know how we were all off. I don't know if you guys felt the same thing. Like, we were on to the next play. Everybody thought he'd made it. I don't know if I asked them, was this chain not pulled all the way on this side or something, so that it was shorter than actually what it ended up, because it sure seemed like, like, you had a first down, and you only needed a yard and got a yard and a half, so, um, they just said when they looked at it, it wasn't. I didn't challenge it, 'cause I already looked at it. They said they looked at it, and it wasn't, so... Just kind of like how the season, like, you know, something, he thinks a big play is 7 point play right there, potentially, just like the other one flipping and scoring. It's kind of how it's gone.

Player Impact

Question: Coach, how valuable is Dilin Jones to the team this year?

Yeah, really good. You know, it makes, you know, so elusive making guys miss. have a really good off season, working on his long speed, and taking him to another level, because he's got great vision.

Season Takeaways & Outlook

Question: What's the biggest takeaway from this first season of that issue?

Well, I think that, I mean, because of the record, you know, you gotta start, you know, the first thing to take away is the lack of finishing games. That's not coached to you, guys. I know that coaches do it, you guys that cover me. I pride myself on not doing it. Look at the exact games, look at the way we finished, look at how he overplayed players, and their numbers, and how drastically different our fourth quarter production was on offense and defense, versus the first three quarters. So it's coaching two. We got to coach better in those critical situations, but we've got to get deeper so that we're in better spots in those situations, not overplaying players, and we can overcome when we have major injuries and not have such a drop off.

Question: Yeah, I understand the focus for next year would be on how to finish better as players and coaches, and add depth. But how did you want to use this game to continue building this program along?

Well, we got to win the game. You know, when you've lost three straight like that, you got to make sure you win the game, you're not worried about, you know, the final score, any of those, especially when it's a rivalry game. You see it all the time, these rivalry games are hard, especially when you're on the road. So, um, I'm not going to say, I told you, I don't give a smoke, coach. I'm going to say this is the, you know, catapult in the next year. I don’t know anything. We won the game today, which was really good to do.

Question: Coach, it's been such a whirlwind these last 12 months. Have you evolved your thought process and how you're putting this roster together for next season?

Yeah, but again, it's a great question, but I'm not gonna get into it just because how strange it is, 'cause it does feel like the season's over. It's felt that way all week to me, but it's not. So we still, you know, have another game to play with the roster, so I'm, you know, I can't go in and talk about the changes we're gonna make, and then be like, Oh, but by the way, make sure you play really well.

The Bowl Game

Question: It does feel like the last 5 years or so when the regular season ends, for bowl teams, it's a different team, maybe in a different type of season, to use the practice as a health benefit. What's your feeling around the team about what your roster will look like when she gets to the bowl season? How do you approach it?

Yeah, so, well, since this counters, if I'm not, I mean, last year, we were going to the playoffs, so I don't... This is kind of new to kind of think about it, but it is, it is really... unique, because they moved it back, as far as a portal, but she had all the, there's all portal, and I just tell you it is, there's portal activity going on for a couple weeks now. So all that stuff's going on. They're getting calls, they're hearing everything. They're even knowing their prices at other places and stuff. So, you know, to just sit there and say to them, Hey, you know, January 3rd, I think it is, or something like that. Well, you know, we'll talk to January 3rd. That's not what's going on. Um, again, I'm not complaining, it is what it is, it's what everyone does. They don't, they didn't enforce tampering anyway, so it was happening before, and so now it's, it definitely happens to all our players. Our backline players get calls, you know, because that's, you know, I'm not complaining, that's what it is, 'cause everyone's trying to look at, Okay, well, and remember, you may have a backup that some, some person, one team sees as a starter. So their money gets thrown away up here, if it only takes one team. There's a lot of teams. Not like the NFL, where 32 and half of them aren't looking for somebody at that spot, so... um, that's challenging. You know, next week, talk to the players about, Hey, you know, staying together as much as you can for whatever bowl gaming is, and finishing strong.

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