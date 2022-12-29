LSU vs. Purdue: An Early Look at the 2023 Citrus Bowl

LSU has arrived in Orlando as they continue game preparation for their matchup against Purdue in the Citrus Bowl.

The Tigers are currently favored by 14.5 points and it’s for good reason. Facing a Boilermakers squad who will be without their starting quarterback, top wide receiver and an interim head coach at the helm, it certainly puts them in a challenging spot.

It's a similar situation as LSU was in a year ago when they geared up for the Texas Bowl with just 39 scholarship players.

Here’s an early look into the matchup and a few tidbits to know:

LSU’s Lack of Depth

Despite Purdue’s star caliber players being unavailable for Monday’s matchup, the Tigers are certainly in a difficult spot as well, specifically at the defensive line position. Without both Ali Gaye and BJ Ojulari as they continue preparing for the 2023 NFL Draft, their depth up front is razor thin.

It gives LSU fans the chance to evaluate freshman Quency Wiggins. An elite prospect coming out of high school, the youngster has an opportunity to showcase his game against the Boilermakers with significant volume.

Along with Wiggins, look for Sai’vion Jones to take more snaps on Monday. With both players hoping to make a name for themselves, there’s no better time to show out than a bowl game with the Tigers’ lack of depth.

Purdue’s Depleted Roster

The Boilermakers will be without starting quarterback Aidan O’Connell in Monday’s showdown against LSU, leaving them with sixth-year Austin Burton to likely get the nod as their starter.

“We’ve watched their backup quarterback. He played six to eight snaps against Florida Atlantic, so we know who he is,” Kelly said last week when looking at the matchup. “They’re playing LSU. They’re going to play hard. They’re going to play for four quarters. They’re a Big Ten team. They’ve got scholarship players. We’re not really that concerned about Purdue not showing up and playing really well. I think what we’re concerned about is what we do, and how we do it. We have some guys that are not going to be playing.”

Along with their starting signal-caller being out, All-American wide receiver Charlie Jones has also opted out of the Citrus Bowl. Fresh off of 110 receptions, 1,310 yards and 12 touchdowns this season, to be without Jones is a major loss for this program.

Defensively the Boilermakers will be without starting linemen Lawrence Johnson and Branson Deen, who have both entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Drew Brees Coaching Purdue

It’s an interesting situation for Brees, who will serve as an interim assistant coach for both bowl preparation and Monday’s matchup. With a major focus in helping the Boilermakers recruiting efforts, Brees will also assist with Austin Burton, who looks to be their starting quarterback heading into the matchup.

“I like his demeanor. I think he's got some natural leadership qualities, just watching his interactions with the other QB's and his teammates in the meeting,” Brees said. “He's got good size, good strength, seems to see it well, gets the ball out on time and was accurate, as far as what I saw today. So I'm anxious to work with him and as this week goes on and as we get into the bowl week preparation just to continue to see that and be able to work with him.”

Brees jumped on board this month before Early Signing Day and will remain with the team through Monday’s game. Adding some Louisiana culture to his alma mater’s coaching staff, Brees will certainly be a major talking point as game day nears.