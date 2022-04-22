LSU Ready to Welcome Multiple 2023 Recruits at Positions of Need to Spring Game

With a big recruiting weekend on tap, LSU has a chance to make a dent in their recruiting needs

Can LSU shore up the defensive line and cornerback positions? This coming weekend will be a chance to do just that. It's been a topsy-turvy past couple of months with the head coaching change, but now with the staff all set to go, this weekend is a huge start to LSU’s 2023 recruiting efforts at two different positions.

While there will be high profile players like quarterback Dante Moore and wide receiver Carnell Tate on campus according to 247sports, locking in local visits at positions of need is just as important.

Defensive Line

This list is bound to chance, so keep that in mind. With that, here are two defensive lineman that can all be good additions to LSU’s recruiting class if they decide to sign with the Tigers.

Jameian Buxton, DT, 6’2”, 290-pounds, Houma (La.) Thibodaux

A very powerfully built defensive tackle, Buxton is also quick and nimble enough to be an effective pass rusher; that’s rare for a player that lines up in the A gap. That rare skill set has helped the big man bring in offers from across the South like Miami, Florida State, Georgia, Virginia, Tennessee, Memphis, Mississippi State and Ole Miss, plus Nebraska and Arizona State.

Darron Reed, DL, 6’5”, 260-pounds, Columbus (Ga.) Carver

Reed is very intriguing because he can play on the edge or move to the interior as a defensive tackle. Further, he’s capable of playing in a 3-4 or 4-3 defense with his power and length. This is a unique prospect that could potentially play early in his career. He’s also slated to announce his decision on July 4.

Among Reed’s choices for school include Miami, Georgia Tech, Florida State, Ohio State, LSU, and Clemson among others.

Cornerback

Depending on how LSU uses his skills, commitment Ryan Yaites could be one of the two or three players that end up playing “on an island” for the Tigers in Death Valley. If Yaites ends up at safety, as many expect, the need for at least two cornerbacks still comes into play.

Fortunately for LSU, talent is headed to Baton Rouge this weekend. Here are two of the cornerbacks (could be more) that are expected to make it into Baton Rouge, from the class of 2023, for this weekend’s spring game.

Daylen Mack, 6’1””, 170-pounds, Long Beach (Calif.) Poly

One of the nation’s most highly respected cornerbacks, Austin is being targeted by programs across the Pac 12 and even into the Deep South and B10 country. Oregon, Colorado, Southern California, UCLA, Utah, Washington, Washington State, LSU, Alabama, Texas, Georgia, Miami, Penn State, Michigan State, Michigan, and Notre Dame all extended offers among others.

His trip to visit LSU is only an unofficial so there’s a great chance to get this young man back on campus again for an official visit. Having a California player on campus twice is really great for LSU and its coaching staff.

As a player, Mack is the long and rangy cornerback that could play boundary, slot or to the wide side of the field. Hard to find players like that.

Christian Gray, 6’0”, 170-pounds, St. Louis (Mo.) Christian Brothers

Another player with a plethora of offers, Gray has the size and speed for cornerback in the SEC West. Being from the Midwest, however, it’s probably Notre Dame that LSU will battle with the most to land Gray. He also holds offers from Southern California, UCLA, Oregon, Nebraska, Iowa, Indiana, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Miami, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Kentucky, Mississippi State, and Florida among others.

Gray is a natural athlete that can compete at cornerback in the SEC, and he’s also smooth enough that he could likely transition to free safety if he ever wanted to do so. Cornerback, however, is where LSU would need his services.

Overall, the Tigers will be bringing in quality talent at two positions of need. Even landing one of the above four prospects during the next several days would be fantastic for LSU. Of course the LSU staff would like to sign every one of them.