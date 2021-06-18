LSU Commit Will Campbell Enjoying Responsibility of Being 2022 Class Leader

In the midst of one of the biggest recruiting cycles to date, Coach Ed Orgeron and his staff are assembling one of the best classes in recent memory. Headlined by five-star’s Will Campbell and Walker Howard, the Tigers are in premier position to be the No. 1 recruiting class in the entire country.

For Campbell, this is everything he imagined it to be once he committed to Orgeron and the Tigers. His constant desire to recruit the top talent in the state has shown since the first day he committed to LSU as he has one goal in mind: win a national championship.

“Walker and I have been recruiting a lot of guys to join us,” said Campbell. “Some guys that we are really recruiting hard is Quincy Wiggins, we’re really big on him, he’s probably one of the best rushers I’ve had to face.”

Wiggins, a four-star defensive end out of Baton Rouge, has been getting nonstop attention from Campbell and other commits in LSU’s arsenal. The Madison Prep product has shown why he is one of the best defensive prospects in the country throughout multiple camps, LSU’s OL/DL camp being one of them, where he faced off against Campbell.

Along with Wiggins, Campbell has been pushing for Shazz Preston, the state’s top wide receiver, to commit to the Tigers in what could be the cherry on top in a loaded 2022 class.

“We’re looking at Shazz Preston, we really want him too,” said Campbell. “Just everybody that stays in state is who we’re focused on recruiting.”

It’s been a busy summer for Campbell as he is coming off a phenomenal showing at the Under Armour All-American Future 50 Camp in Bradenton, Fla. Facing off against the best high school prospects in the country, Campbell proved why he belongs in the conversation as one of the best of the best. His matchup against Walter Nolen, the nation’s top defensive prospect, was an absolute dog fight in each rep.

“It was a good matchup, one I think everybody wanted to see, being the best on best,” Campbell said on his matchup with Nolen. “I went up against a lot of good guys and just being able to go up against the best of the best was really exciting.”

His dominant showings in top-tier camps is nothing new. Campbell took home MVP at the Rivals Camp Series in Dallas where he earned an invite to the Rivals Five-Star Challenge in Atlanta.

With the Five-Star Challenge this weekend, Campbell is going in looking to assert his dominance against highly touted prospects while putting on his recruiting cap, trying to continue building this 2022 class to even greater heights.

“Really my main thing is going out there to prove something, just to the people who have ever doubted me, just to show Louisiana does breed the best,” said Campbell. “Jacoby Mathews, another guy who is committed, will be down there recruiting with me in Atlanta.”

With LSU’s 2022 recruiting class ranking amongst the best in the nation, Campbell won’t stop pushing for elite prospects to take their talents to Death Valley until they’re No. 1. As Campbell and Howard lead the charge, Orgeron and his staff are molding a national championship caliber roster for years to come.