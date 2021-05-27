LSU Football Win Total Projections Released for 2021 Season

Tigers projected to win 8.5 games during 2021 season, falling in line with most recent season in the SEC

LSU is expecting great improvement from its .500 season in 2020 and the odds are in favor of a Tigers rebound season as well. According to the latest projections out of BetOnline, the purple and gold wins are set at 8.5 entering the 2021 offseason.

With a traditional 12-game schedule that includes four non-conference outings and eight SEC matchups, the 8.5 wins falls in line with what the Tigers were able to put together during the 2020 all-conference schedule. Of course Ed Orgeron and company will be less than thrilled with a three or four loss season.

There's a lot of pressure on this coaching staff to have a bigger rebound year than 9-3 or 8-4. The younger hires with the leaders of the offense and defense in Jake Peetz, DJ Mangas and Daronte Jones are hoping to strike a different chord with the players and turn in a much crisper and potentially contending season.

LSU gets Auburn, Florida and Texas A&M at home this season, two teams the Tigers lost to in 2020. It hasn't yet been announced what the capacity of Tiger Stadium will be but it's trending towards 100%, like many other stadiums that have already announced a return to normal capacity.

With a nice mix of young and old veteran players on the roster with reps in SEC games, the Tigers must eliminate the mental errors this offseason but always possess the talent to be among the very best in the conference.

“This reminds me of the championship year that we had as far as leadership,” Orgeron said on 104.5 ESPN this week. “The guys attitude, they’ve had great attitudes. No griping, everybody’s early, ready to work, bright eyed, bushy tailed. I feel confident about this football team.”

Here's a look at all of the SEC projections:

SEC East:

Georgia: 10.5 wins

Florida: 9

Missouri: 7

Kentucky: 6.5

Tennessee: 6

South Carolina: 4

Vanderbilt: 3

SEC West:

Alabama: 11.5

Texas A&M: 9.5

LSU: 8.5

Ole Miss: 7.5

Auburn: 7

Arkansas: 5.5

Mississippi State: 5.5