Busy June Wrapping Up For LSU on the Recruiting Trail

LSU has had a busy month of June on the recruiting trail, much like many programs throughout the country. Now that it's winding down, Ed Orgeron and the staff will be setting all of its attention to a critical training camp for a 2021 team that simply needs to perform this season.

The Tigers have had recruits in and out of the football ops facility all month, whether it be out of state guys on official visits, in state prospects on unofficial visits and camps. Many top prospects at important positions of need like offensive line and in the secondary have had positive visits to Baton Rouge.

Linemen like Kelvin Banks, Julian Armella and Kam Dewberry, running back TreVonte Citizen, linebacker CJ Washington and defensive backs Denver Harris and Kamari Wilson are just a few of the out of state prospects the Tigers are targeting. But with three more visits this weekend as well as workouts, the work is not quite finished yet.

To this point LSU has not picked up a commitment from a recruit in the month of June. While the campus has been flooded with prospects from the 2022 class and beyond, the Tigers have lost a pair of commitments to SEC rivals Mississippi State and Missouri but haven't gained any to this point, standing still at 11 total.

The next step for recruiting is getting more players on campus during the season to check out the game experience and pick up some commitments along the way. But now is the time for the Tigers to turn their attention to the 2021 season and Orgeron laid out what the game plan is for the program leading up to fall camp.

"The staff is going to take some time off, we're gonna split it up for the month of July. Our players have two weeks off of football school, a little time off and they're ready, they're in good shape," Orgeron said on Off the Bench. "We're gonna finish with four football schools and then the guys are gonna report for camp and be ready to go."

This is undoubtedly the most important offseason of the Orgeron era to date as following the collapse of the 2020 season, the Tigers need to prove that last year was an aberration and not a trend. With six new coaches leading various positions and the offense and defensive personnel as a whole, the restructuring of the staff is supposed to be a principal cause for improvement.

After a little time to recalibrate, the Tigers will be hitting the ground running in the hopes of a bounce back year.