With Veterans Opting Out, Opportunity Arises for Young Talent on LSU in Texas Bowl

Who are a few names to be on the lookout for with defensive stars electing to start preparing for NFL

Injuries have plagued LSU all season long but a common part of bowl season for teams not in College Football Playoff contention is opt outs.

It's common for highly valued juniors and seniors to start preparing for the NFL draft and that's no different for LSU this season. The Tigers have watched as two of their best defensive players have elected to opt out of the Jan. 4 Texas Bowl in Houston.

Defensive tackle Neil Farrell, who was a large component to the defensive success over the last five weeks, will focus on preparing for the 2022 NFL Draft, as will star linebacker Damone Clark. It also wouldn't be very surprising to see other seniors decide not to participate as the injury risk is something that is very real, as this particular LSU team has learned.

A number of the veteran offensive linemen, receivers, linebackers and defensive backs are also prime candidates though there haven't been any other announcements. If that were the case, LSU would fully have to lean into the youthful talent on the squad, which is one of the primary goals of these practices anyway.

It's a fantastic opportunity for Brian Kelly and his new staff to see what is being assembled in Baton Rouge and where LSU still needs to address the roster makeup.

"In the time I’ve gotten to spend with him conversing about what his plan looks like, I’m really excited for our players. I’m really excited for LSU football," Davis said. "I think our players are going to love what we’re doing and how we’re doing it. I’m excited to be part of it. I'm excited to fulfill all the expectations coach has for us.”

With Farrell opting out up front, interior defensive line talent like Jaquelin Roy, Joseph Evans, Bryce Langston and Jacobian Guillory could see added work next to BJ Ojulari and Maason Smith on the outside.

At linebacker, Mike Jones and Micah Baskerville figure to be the primary inside options Brad Davis will turn to, though Antoine Sampah, Josh White and Greg Penn are all still freshmen who have yet to see significant snaps in a game this season. Baskerville and Jones are two older players who very well could decide to move on after the season as well so this will all be fluid over the next few weeks.

Of course all eyes will also be on the quarterback position and whether LSU is given a waiver by the NCAA to allow Garrett Nussmeier to play in the Texas Bowl and not lose a redshirt year of eligibility. If that's not granted, the Tigers will be in a position where it must start a walk on.

More decisions will come to light in the days and weeks to come and right now one of the hopes is that this team doesn't succumb to a COVID outbreak with the Omicron variant that's rearing its ugly head across the NFL, NBA and college athletics. If LSU gets to Jan. 4 with enough players to participate, many of the young players on the roster should earn a chance to play.