Andre Carter and Blake Baker Hope to Breathe New Life Into LSU Defensive Line, Linebacker Units

Before his 13-year NFL playing career or his four-year start as a defensive line coach, Andre Carter was a high school recruit deciding between USC and the Unversity of California. The coach recruiting him hardest at USC was Ed Orgeron and Carter was seriously considering the move to link up with Orgeron as a player.

Carter ultimately elected to go to California, a decision he felt was comfortable at the time despite his relationship with Orgeron. But why did Carter turn away Orgeron and the Trojans?

“That’s a dad question. You’ll have to ask Rubin Carter. You’ll have to ask my dad that," Carter said. "My dad said ‘you ain’t going to USC,’ so I was like ‘all right, you called it.’ You’ll have to call him up on that one.”



Nearly 25 years later, he had the opportunity to link up with Orgeron, this time as a coach, only this time he wasn't turning away the now LSU head coach. On Tuesday, Carter was introduced by Orgeron as the defensive line coach while Blake Baker was introduced as the linebackers coach.

LSU returns one of the most experienced defensive lines in the SEC as Ali Gaye, Neil Farrell, Glen Logan and Andre Anthony have all announced a return to the program in 2021. With young rising stars on the line like BJ Ojulari, Jaquelin Roy and Maason Smith, Carter sees teaching the Tigers as a great opportunity.

Orgeron has talked about wanting to be more involved with the defense this season and that will likely mean continuing to work closely with the defensive line. Carter is embracing the hands on approach Orgeron will take with the d-line unit specifically and knows how important a year this is for the players who elected to return.

"It’s great that you see the players returning. It shows that they’re dedicated to the program, but also two, they want to finish on a winning note," Carter said. "Obviously last season is last season, but they didn’t have the success they had probably the year before. I also am aware that coming back is also a big year for them as individuals, but I’ve always, I just say ‘at the end of the day, you just trust yourself, you trust your technique and trust the man next to you and we’ll play good football,’ and that’s what’s important."

As for Baker and the linebackers, it's the unit with the most questions heading into next season. The former Miami defensive coordinator said leaving for LSU, where he and his wife have a lot of family, was just about the only coaching job he would've left the Hurricanes for.

LSU's depth is a question mark and this will be a key developmental year for Micah Baskerville and Damone Clark, two players who will push for a starting position next season. The Tigers also have Josh White and Antoine Sampah who signed on with the program in 2020 as well as 2021 signee Greg Penn. But the real wild card could be JUCO transfer Nevonteque Strong.

With Jabril Cox moving on to the NFL, Strong could easily slide into that inside linebacker role. Regardless, the depth isn't quite there with this unit but that's not something Baker is worrying about at this time.

“The first thing I always want to look for is toughness. Are they tough? You want ‘em to have good length, good speed," Baker said. "They have to be able to play in space, the ability to make open-field tackles. Then, high-character guys. I really believe that if a guy is willing to come in and work and take care of his business, he’s going to be a really great player one day.”

With Daronte Jones making the move from the NFL to college ball, Baker, who's exclusively been in the college game, will be given some extra duties and carry a little more weight with the defense. He is excited to work with Jones and wanted to make it clear that he's going to be offering advice to Jones and not actually take away any of the duties that come with the defensive coordinator job.

"I’m here to help. I know the pro game’s probably a little different from the college game. If I do make a suggestion, it’s out of a good place. We’re all trying to win games here," Baker said.

The first step to improving the linebackers unit is to first get to know the players. Baker has already spoken with all of the linebackers at least once and is excited by the potential of the group.

"Without trust, there is no relationship. A coach told me a long time ago that a kid doesn’t care how much you know until they know how much you care," Baker said. "And I’ve really followed that philosophy my entire coaching career. I’ve already called and had conversations with all the linebackers and let them know I’m going to make them a better player, but I’m also going to make them a better person."