LSU's Plan of Attack on the Recruiting Trail, Strategy Going Forward

LSU has dominated the recruiting trail in July, securing an influx of top prospects across the country, but this coaching staff knows they still have work to do. The job isn’t finished quite yet.

Throughout SEC Media Day, Kelly and the players were asked about their thoughts on the meteoric rise this LSU program has had in recruiting and what it means to this program.

Another key piece was the plan going forward as they continue developing the 2023 class and preparing for the future.

Here are a few standout topics discussed on Monday:

In-State Recruiting

Former LSU standout Ryan Clark spoke on the urgency this program must have in locking down the state of Louisiana. So far in Kelly’s 2023 recruiting class, it’s been a majority of out of state players, though this program knows there is room for improvement when it comes to recruiting in-state.

“I think first and foremost, make sure that you evaluate the entire state of Louisiana. I think that means make sure you extend yourself,” Kelly said. “It's not just New Orleans and the greater Baton Rouge area. You have to get up north, all the way up through Shreveport, up to Monroe, all into the state of Louisiana.”

The Tigers have had success recruiting up north in Louisiana over the years, securing 2022 five-star offensive lineman Will Campbell in the process. Kelly spoke of the coaching staff needing to extend their efforts across the entire state, not just the South.

“That doesn't mean you just take a kid from Louisiana because he's from Louisiana,” Kelly said. “If he's not rated as high, can you go out of state? Sure. But you better know the players in the state of Louisiana. That means the entire state. I think that's maybe where if I've gotten any feedback that maybe we needed to extend our recruiting efforts a little bit further north. I think we've done that.”

Player Impact on the Recruiting Trail

Sophomore wide receiver Jack Bech may not have had the recruiting privileges the 2022 and 2023 classes have had due to his recruitment taking place during COVID-19. But the standout wide receiver has an opportunity to get more involved on the trail and take control of helping out on campus.

“Whenever I was getting recruited it was COVID so we didn’t get to do much. It’s been really awesome,” Bech said on Monday. “I’ve kind of taken that role that I’m going to really interact with the recruits whenever they come. Go to recruiting dinners, hang out with the guys and just show them what our culture is about. That’s a huge part of it and I think we’ve done a great job of it.”

LSU defensive end BJ Ojulari at SEC Media Days July 18, 2022 at the College Football Hall of Fame

For junior defensive end BJ Ojulari, he spoke of the major influence current players have on recruiting visits. As a recruit, you look to be embraced and feel like family, which is precisely what Ojulari and this team have done when recruits visit campus. It’s safe to say that strategy has been beneficial so far.

“When I was getting recruited, a lot of guys embraced me on my recruiting visits,” Ojulari said on Monday. “I know how it feels, makes you feel special, more at home. Us being able to show more influence to a recruit and make them feel at home, it’s a great feeling. If it’s through social media or anything of that sort, it’s great to be a part of that process for that recruit.”