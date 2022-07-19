Notebook: Brian Kelly Discusses Decision to Leave Notre Dame, Developing Trust

Tigers head coach Brian Kelly was adamant about trust within the LSU program when speaking with the media Monday. Whether it be in the locker room or between the players and coaches, it's a piece Kelly firmly believes in.

To build a winning program takes each and every player to be bought in and that has been something Kelly has preached from the jump.

In his years as a college head coach, Kelly has developed trust within each program he has taken over. During Monday’s SEC Media Day, he discussed how he grew trust within his locker room, how he became so successful at his previous stops and why now was the time to head to Baton Rouge.

Here is what Kelly had to say of each during his press conference:

Developing Trust Within the Locker Room

“Well, I think trust is a two-way street. [The players are] earning my trust, too. I think it works both ways,” Kelly said. “First of all, trust is about saying something and backing it up, and then continuing that relationship. We're working on that relationship every day through deeds, through things that we put in front of them and say that we're going to do for them, and backing it up, then asking them to do some things for us, seeing that they back it up.”

Specifically Kelly was asked about gaining the trust of the veterans in the locker room. Whether it be sixth-year senior Myles Brennan, junior wide receiver Kayshon Boutte or senior running back John Emery, there is a certain relationship Kelly must have with each and he understands that.

“I think in all three of those cases, we're building trust. As you know, Kayshon was just awarded No. 7 which we consider a program number that highlights the very best player, in particular from the state of Louisiana,” Kelly said. “That has to happen when trust has been formed. Myles has been one of our best leaders in our program. John Emery has done an incredible job of bringing himself back into our program.”

“I think you brought up three guys that have earned a lot of trust and we're trusting them.”

Success at Previous Stops in College Football/Bringing That to LSU

“Well, I think fit is about the ability to run a program at the highest level,” Kelly said. “I've done it for 32 years. I've had success at Notre Dame, Cincinnati, Central Michigan, wherever I've been. So running a program and then player development, I think those are the most important things.”

It seems like Kelly in Baton Rouge has been a match made in heaven to this point, with the first-year LSU head coach stating how pleased he has been during his time at LSU so far.

“I've gotten to love where I'm at in Baton Rouge. I love the people. They love football. They love family. They love food. That fits me really well. I guess I should have been in the South all along,” Kelly said.

Why LSU right now? Why come to the SEC?

“It started with the right time at the right place. The timing was right for me. The place was perfect. We had an incredible president, President Tate, an athletic director that I had history with with Scott Woodward, and a rich history and tradition with LSU football,” Kelly said. “So for me, it was then taking on that great opportunity in front of me to be part of restoring championship-quality football to LSU.”

But the other piece of the puzzle is Kelly getting the opportunity to compete in the toughest conference in college football: the SEC. He spoke highly of the conference as it continues to expand and his excitement to coach against such prestigious universities.

“The chance to be part of this incredible conference, the SEC,” Kelly said of why now. “The challenges that come with that, playing the great schools. I've never been in many of the venues. I'll get an opportunity to play at Auburn this year. I'll get a chance to play at Kyle Field, in the Swamp. Those will be exciting opportunities, something that I've never experienced in my career of 32 years.”

Final Thoughts

Kelly has prepared himself for the brightest stage in college football and that is precisely what the SEC is. Leaving Notre Dame in search of a greater challenge, he has certainly gotten that by rebuilding the LSU program in the most challenging conference in the country.

Speaking on developing trust with his players paired with his ability to mesh talent pools together has the chance to be a recipe for success as Kelly flips the script to this new chapter of LSU football.