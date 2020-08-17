SI.com
LSUCountry
LSU Football Picks Up Commitment from 2022 Offensive Lineman Lucas Taylor

Glen West

While the 2021 class is starting to take form in Baton Rouge, so is the 2022 class. Alabama offensive lineman Lucas Taylor announced his commitment to LSU on Monday, the second commitment of the week for the Tigers. 

Taylor is currently ranked as the No. 8 offensive guard in the country on 247Sports composite rankings and joins defensive tackle Shone Washington as the second player to commit in the last week. Overall, LSU has landed commitments from quarterback Walker Howard, receiver Decoldest Crawford, cornerback Khamauri Rogers and safeties Bryan Allen and Bryce Anderson.

LSUCountry caught up with Taylor in July and the Mobile, Alabama native said the Tigers were towards the top of his list because of the relationship he has with coach Ed Orgeron.

"The thing I love about coach O is that I am a true believer that he was made for the head coaching job at LSU," Taylor said. "That is a man that truly loves his state, his team, his university and that's the most prideful man I've ever met as a head coach.

"That's definitely something I look at when I'm looking at a college because I want it to feel like home. My ideal school is built off of those Southern values, those roots. I'm a pretty Southern kid and that's just a fingertip away in Baton Rouge. LSU is also the closest SEC program to our house so it's very close."

LSU has also landed a commitment out of offensive tackle Garrett Dellinger in the 2021 class and Taylor's addition helps sure up the future on the inside. Taylor is currently adjusting to playing tackle in high school, a skill that he thinks will help him play guard in the future.

"Playing tackle now is gonna make me more athletic for playing offensive line in college," Taylor said.

by

Glen West