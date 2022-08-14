Major LSU Target Khai Prean Sets Commitment Date

LSU target Khai Prean has set his commitment date for Tuesday, August 16. The 4-star athlete and Louisiana native announced his final four schools on Saturday with LSU making the cut along with Auburn, Florida State and Mississippi State.

The Tigers have gained significant momentum with Prean’s recruitment over the last few weeks. Initially an Auburn lean, LSU put their foot on the gas for Prean who now appears to be gaining traction to Death Valley.

The pure athlete has spoken highly of his visits to campus. The St. James product is right down the road from LSU with the Tigers routinely dipping into the pool of talent the high school produces.

“When I went up (to Baton Rouge) for the junior day, I got to meet Coach Frank (Wilson) and I really like the type of person he is,” Prean told On3. “He’s real straightforward, doesn’t hold anything back, and I feel like that’s one person I can go to with anything.”

Prean has also developed major ties with the rest of the coaching staff, specifically head coach Brian Kelly. The opportunity to hit campus and meet both the players and fresh staff was a major piece to the puzzle for Prean.

“I got to sit down with Coach Kelly and meet him and knowing he’s the coach with the most wins; sitting down with and him talking to him one-on-one, I liked how he carried himself and with the most wins, he kept his composure and was humble," Prean said. "That’s what I like to see in a head coach and I liked his plan to use me across the middle, to create mismatches in the defense and in the passing game. He compared me to Kayshon Boutte and said I had the toughness you can’t teach.”

LSU’s run on the recruiting trail has been dominant as of late. Securing a myriad of in-state talent, namely with 5-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr; 4-star quarterback Rickie Collins and 4-star safety Kylin Jackson, the Tigers could see their success continue Tuesday.

Prean can do-it-all on the gridiron, with the chance to play a number of positions at the next level. LSU is in an all out pursuit for the Louisiana native as his commitment date inches closer and closer.