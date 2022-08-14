Skip to main content

Major LSU Target Khai Prean Sets Commitment Date

The Tigers look to continue their dominance on recruitment trail with the Louisiana native
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

LSU target Khai Prean has set his commitment date for Tuesday, August 16. The 4-star athlete and Louisiana native announced his final four schools on Saturday with LSU making the cut along with Auburn, Florida State and Mississippi State.

The Tigers have gained significant momentum with Prean’s recruitment over the last few weeks. Initially an Auburn lean, LSU put their foot on the gas for Prean who now appears to be gaining traction to Death Valley.

Related: LSU Locking Down Louisiana in Recent Recruiting Success 

The pure athlete has spoken highly of his visits to campus. The St. James product is right down the road from LSU with the Tigers routinely dipping into the pool of talent the high school produces.

“When I went up (to Baton Rouge) for the junior day, I got to meet Coach Frank (Wilson) and I really like the type of person he is,” Prean told On3. “He’s real straightforward, doesn’t hold anything back, and I feel like that’s one person I can go to with anything.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Prean has also developed major ties with the rest of the coaching staff, specifically head coach Brian Kelly. The opportunity to hit campus and meet both the players and fresh staff was a major piece to the puzzle for Prean.

“I got to sit down with Coach Kelly and meet him and knowing he’s the coach with the most wins; sitting down with and him talking to him one-on-one, I liked how he carried himself and with the most wins, he kept his composure and was humble," Prean said. "That’s what I like to see in a head coach and I liked his plan to use me across the middle, to create mismatches in the defense and in the passing game. He compared me to Kayshon Boutte and said I had the toughness you can’t teach.”

Related: Louisiana Prospects Trimming Lists, Commitments Soon 

LSU’s run on the recruiting trail has been dominant as of late. Securing a myriad of in-state talent, namely with 5-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr; 4-star quarterback Rickie Collins and 4-star safety Kylin Jackson, the Tigers could see their success continue Tuesday.

Prean can do-it-all on the gridiron, with the chance to play a number of positions at the next level. LSU is in an all out pursuit for the Louisiana native as his commitment date inches closer and closer.

LSU Tigers

USATSI_17268644
Football

LSU Locking Down State of Louisiana in Recent Recruiting Success

By Zack Nagy5 hours ago
USATSI_17788215
Football

Tigers Land Commitment From Coveted Safety Kylin Jackson

By Zack Nagy21 hours ago
USATSI_17267656
Football

Brian Kelly Radio Show Changes Nights, Adds New Element

By Zack NagyAug 13, 2022 1:53 PM EDT
USATSI_18713326
Football

Projecting LSU's Starters on Defense

By Zack NagyAug 13, 2022 9:27 AM EDT
USATSI_8658300
Baseball

"Everything Matters in Baseball - The Skip Bertman Story" Now on Sale

By Zack NagyAug 12, 2022 5:34 PM EDT
USATSI_5928580
Football

LSU Target Javien Toviano Latest Social Media Hashtag

By Zack NagyAug 12, 2022 3:29 PM EDT
USATSI_13392307
Football

Brian Kelly Addresses Secondary Depth, Offensive Line Rotations

By Zack NagyAug 12, 2022 12:32 PM EDT
USATSI_16692389
Football

News: LSU Defensive Back Jordan Toles Enters Transfer Portal

By Zack NagyAug 11, 2022 6:09 PM EDT