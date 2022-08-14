LSU Locking Down State of Louisiana in Recent Recruiting Success

LSU’s 2023 recruiting class is slowly inching closer to becoming a Top-5 class in the cycle. After the additions of in-state prospects Shelton Sampson Jr, Rickie Collins and Kylin Jackson, this class is getting deeper and deeper.

Jackson became commit No. 20 in the 2023 cycle after he announced his pledge Saturday afternoon, but this program isn’t done yet. With the main goal being to lock down the state of Louisiana, the Tigers have done that in a big way over the last few weeks.

A dive into who LSU has secured to this point and other in-state targets on their radar:

Shelton Sampson Jr. - Wide Receiver (5-star)

The top-five wide receiver in the country and No. 3 player in the state of Louisiana looks to continue the rich history of elite wideouts to come through Death Valley. A Baton Rouge native, for head coach Brian Kelly and his staff to keep the hometown gem in the city is a massive victory.

The 6-foot-4, 185-pounder was a high-priority target for the Tigers over the last couple of months, sealing the deal last Saturday. Sampson Jr. has the chance to continue his development even further under wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton.

Rickie Collins - Quarterback (4-star)

The 6-foot-3, 190-pounder recently competed at the Elite 11 Finals, putting his talent on display surrounded by the top signal-callers in the country. Holding his own, it became clear Collins is special and deserves to be ranked among the top quarterbacks in this 2023 class.

Collins, who is a consensus 4-star, Top-200 player in the country, joins a lethal 2023 class and gives this program a game-changing signal-caller.

Kylin Jackson - Safety (4-star)

The 6-foot-1, 195-pounder has been a high-priority target for the Tigers over the last couple of months, with the Tigers’ recruiting efforts paying off after his commitment Saturday. Jackson received significant buzz on social media the last few weeks with this LSU program starting the hashtag trend #KeepKylinHome.

For Kelly and his staff to land the Louisiana native is a massive win for this squad as they continue looking to solidify their ties to the state. A pure athlete, Jackson has the ability to play a myriad of positions for LSU.

Tyree Adams - Offensive Line (4-star)

The 6-foot-5, 285-pounder has flown up the rankings in the 2023 class with a chance to develop even further under offensive line coach Brad Davis. Providing LSU with some New Orleans culture, Adams has significant ties that could help the Tigers in the future as well.

Adams became offensive line commit No. 2 in the 2023 class after Georgia native Paul Mubenga committed in July as well. Landing Adams provides the Tigers with a player who can dominate in the trenches and make the engine of this offense go.

In-State Targets on LSU’s Radar:

Zalance Heard - Offensive Line (5-star)

Heard has been a name the LSU community is beginning to know very well with the Tigers in an all out pursuit for the in-state recruit. A top-10 prospect in the state of Louisiana, Heard has received significant buzz to LSU. A former teammate of current LSU offensive lineman Will Campbell, Heard could help this 2023 class significantly.

Heard is the No. 1 offensive lineman in the state and would definitely elevate the depth of the Tigers line going into 2023.

Already having a relationship with Campbell and a few of the guys on LSU’s roster, not to mention his growing relationship with offensive line coach Brad Davis, Heard appears to be an LSU lean right now. It will take time to seal the deal, but the Tigers are in great position with this one.

Khai Prean - Athlete (4-star)

After earning an LSU offer in late March, this program has had their foot on the gas to land one of the state’s most gifted athletes. A versatile, do-it-all player, the addition of Prean would give the Tigers a true speedster.

The 6-foot, 188-pounder has offers from all over the country with Auburn specifically recruiting him just as hard, but LSU appears to be gaining some traction. With Prean utilizing his gifts with the ball in his hands to the highest degree, it could be a huge signing to keep the Louisiana product close to home and suit up for the Tigers.