Report: LSU Sophomore Linebacker Marcel Brooks Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

LSU sophomore linebacker Marcel Brooks has entered the NCAA transfer portal according to multiple reports.

The news was first reported by 247Sports Shea Dixon, who also reported that Brooks alerted the LSU coaching staff of his decision early Friday morning. A former five-star safety and No. 32 overall player in the 2019 recruiting class, Brooks was viewed as a nucleus piece for the LSU defense moving forward.

The move allows other college programs to reach out to Brooks, or the sophomore can eventually decide to remove his name from the portal and return to LSU.

Brooks was recruited as a safety but transitioned to outside linebacker in his first season with the Tigers. In 11 appearances, Brooks recorded eight tackles and 1.5 tackles for a loss. LSU ultimately decided to bump him inside and compete at one of those two spots for the upcoming 2020 season.

At an early point in the offseason, it looked as though Brooks could find a significant role if he picked up on the position in relatively quick fashion. Inside linebacker was one of the positions that lacked depth after the departure of Patrick Queen and Jacob Phillips.

When the team added North Dakota State linebacker Jabril Cox as a graduate transfer, the team was given additional depth. Cox and junior Damone Clark are penciled in as the likely starters, though it was expected that Brooks, Micah Baskerville and freshmen Antoine Sampah and Josh White would compete for playing time.

“We didn't have any linebackers," Orgeron said during a spring practice press conference. "We had no choice but to put (Brooks) at linebacker and he's done phenomenal. As we all know, he's very fast and once he catches onto the scheme, I think he's going to be an excellent linebacker."

It will be interesting to watch if Brooks ultimately sticks with his decision to transfer or elect to stay with the program. If he were to leave for another Division I program, he’d have to sit out a year due to transfer rules.