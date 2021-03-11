LSU Football Defensive Back Maurice Hampton Entering Transfer Portal

Hampton saw limited action with Tigers during 2021 baseball season, appeared in eight games with football

LSU safety and outfielder on the baseball team Maurice Hampton Jr. has entered the NCAA transfer portal. The dual sport athlete is currently not with the baseball team according to a team spokesman.

The sophomore safety appeared in eight games with the Tigers in 2020, recording 27 tackles and two tackles for a loss. In limited action with the baseball team this spring, Hampton went 2-for-4 at the plate in five total appearances.





As a freshman, it looked as if Hampton might carve out a significant role in the LSU outfield, appearing in 10 games and even starting a handful of outings before the season was cancelled. The decision to play both football and baseball at LSU was made over signing a potential $1.8 million deal with the MLB out of high school.

Before his freshman season as a baseball player at LSU, Hampton was asked what challenges baseball provides him that football doesn’t.

"Failure, I mean you fail a lot over here with baseball and I feel like that keeps me motivated to keep working hard and doing it over and over again," Hampton said. "I would just say failing and trying to improve myself everyday."

At safety, LSU looks a little thinner with Jordan Toles and Todd Harris as the main returning veterans. The Tigers also have true freshmen Derrick Davis, Sage Ryan and Matthew Langlois joining the team.





As for baseball, Dylan Crews, Gavin Dugas, Brody Drost, Giovanni DiGiacomo and Mitchell Sanford have all earned playing time in the outfield over Hampton.