LSU Sophomore Max Johnson Says Quarterbacks Learning From One Another Through Competition

Tigers' four quarterbacks working through competition, picking up new offensive schemes laid out by Jake Peetz

As Coach Ed Orgeron and his Tigers lock in and get things rolling this spring, there has been a tremendous amount of excitement on which quarterback will be the week one starter against a fiery UCLA squad.

With Max Johnson, Myles Brennan, TJ Finley and early enrollee Garrett Nussmeier all suiting up to fight for the starting spot, each player provides a unique skillset to offensive coordinator Jake Peetz’ scheme.

To kick off the first week of practice, Johnson has been taking snaps at QB1, but this quarterback competition will go well into the fall leading up to the Sept. 4th kickoff in Los Angeles.

Ending last season with two thrilling victories over both Florida and Ole Miss, Johnson has the edge to start off spring camp.

“We ended off in a really strong way,” said Johnson. “Coach O told me that I was gonna take the first snaps in spring.”

With one of the most talented quarterback rooms in the nation, this group is sticking together and soaking in as much knowledge as possible to learn from each other in order to be successful.

"Quarterbacks are all working really well together," Johnson said. "We're competing. I think we've gotten a lot closer this year just competing beside one another. It'll be a good year this year."

The early enrollee Nussmeier came to LSU as one of the top quarterbacks in the nation and has surely lived up to the hype. Nussmeier’s ability to read protections and make plays with his feet have opened the eyes of both the staff and players with Johnson calling him a “baller” throughout these first few practices.

Offensively, the Tigers have numerous weapons at their disposal to compliment the game of whichever quarterback takes the field, namely freshman All-American receiver Kayshon Boutte.

Boutte excelled throughout his first season as a Tiger, breaking the SEC record for most yards in a single game with 308 against Ole Miss in the season finale.

Fast forward to what will be his sophomore campaign in 2021, the Tigers will look to Boutte to lead the wide receivers no matter which quarterback takes the field.

“He’s a great player and can make moves,” said LSU quarterback Johnson on Boutte. “I’m thankful for him and he makes all the plays for us.”

With Brennan returning from last year’s devastating abdominal injury, he will look to win the starting job back again for the Tigers with what is shaping up to be one of the best quarterback battles in the nation.

Having three quarterbacks who started last season and a poised freshman who can step in at any time to make plays, this gives LSU one of the best problems to have: too much talent at one position.

As Johnson leads the way taking first team snaps, there is no time to relax.

“I’m gonna compete every day and be myself. I’m not gonna worry about the outside noise that’s going on around us, we’re all competing to get better,” Johnson said.

While Coach Orgeron’s Tigers continue preparing for next season, LSU fans can expect this group to come out firing on all cylinders and compete each night they touch the field. With weapons surrounding this entire offense, there is an immense amount of energy leading into each practice with failure not an option for the Tigers.

"I think just competing every day. We're all coming in to watch film not on practice days throughout the weekend. We're all setting up time with coach Peetz not to just talk about football, but about life," Johnson said. "I think we're all competing really well together. We're all different. We're all competing different ways and I think it's going to be a great competition."