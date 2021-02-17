What Does Ed Orgeron Think of LSU Football's New Grad Transfer Linebaker Mike Jones?

LSU really hit the jackpot when it was able to fill one of its final two open spots with Clemson graduate transfer Mike Jones Jr. a week ago. Jones brings a championship pedigree to a defense and position group that desperately needs the depth and coach Ed Orgeron couldn't be more excited by the talent Jones brings with him to Baton Rouge.

While making an appearance on local radio show Off the Bench, Orgeron said that Jones will come in and compete for the starting inside linebacker job.

“We looked at three big-time linebackers and the one that fit us the best was Mike,” Orgeron continued. “We are excited about him, he made a lot of plays at Clemson, comes from a great school, a championship winner. He is going to come here, have two years of eligibility."

Orgeron said that Jones was mainly playing nickel linebacker for Dabo Swinney and Clemson for the last three years and wanted to transfer to a program that would allow him to play inside and be an every snap kind of player.

“We are going to give him a chance to compete to start. He was playing mostly nickel linebacker. He wanted to come to the SEC and play inside," Orgeron said. "He is going to play one of the inside linebackers for us, given a shot to play. He is a great player, adds a lot of depth to our room.”

We've recently written about what Jones will bring to the program once he's on campus. Jones brings physical traits that fit today’s style of college football. A hybrid linebacker who can play the “rover” position in a 4-2-5 defense, meaning a combination of safety and linebacker, Jones, Jr. will help LSU’s defense in coverage.

LSU was torched far too often in space this past season, and Jones, Jr. will be presented with an opportunity to be a nickel linebacker, a dime linebacker and simply play during passing downs because of his natural athleticism. Jones recorded two interceptions for Clemson last season.

His ability to cover the middle of the field and occasionally rush the quarterback will make him a potentially game changing linebacker for the Tigers in 2021. Of course he'll have to earn his spot as Damone Clark, Micah Baskerville and Navonteque Strong will all be competing for inside linebacker reps.

But the addition of Jones just brings that similar feeling to what the Jabril Cox addition meant for the program a year ago. A strong, versatile veteran player who will do his job is just what LSU needs on the field as it tries to retool its defense.