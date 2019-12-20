Video: LSU Players Talk Oklahoma, Watching Joe Burrow Win the Heisman

Being a part of the 2019 season will be something junior center Lloyd Cushenberry will tell his grandkids about. While the script hasn't been fully written, most of the chapters of this story are already brag worthy.

There's the 13-0 record, an SEC Championship, being the first team in eight years to beat Nick Saban and Alabama. But the one thing Cushenberry says he'll think back on the most, if not a national championship, is helping the program and his quarterback bring home the first Heisman Trophy in over 60 years.

"He's going to be remembered forever and I'm going to have a part of that," Cushenberry said. "It's a special feeling and myself along with the other linemen played a huge role in his success and it's going to be something I'll remember and talk about for the rest of my life."

Cushenberry called the moment "surreal" as he watched from his apartment, standing up the whole time, and listening to Joe Burrow send out his thanks and praise to the o-line first.

"You always watch the Heisman every year and just to be a part of playing a role in someone's season that results in a Heisman, it was just a great feeling," Cushenberry said. "It hit a special place in my heart when I heard him call our names first, shed a few tears probably but it was a special night."

Junior tight end Thaddeus Moss revealed he almost shed a tear as well when watching Burrow deliver his acceptance speech.

"Clyde [Edwards-Helaire] said he almost teared up and really everybody that's really close to Joe almost teared up because of how happy we are for him," Moss said. "Me, Clyde and Joe are really close so naturally we're the two that talked about getting emotional watching it."

While last week was nice and the players were needing of the extra rest, Moss said the team is excited to be back at practice and eager for the Peach Bowl.

"You can feel the intensity in practice," Moss said. "We really got after it today but it's the next game. That's how we approach every game this season and not make it too big or too small. It's a business trip and we're not getting back on the plane without a win."

Here's what Moss, Cushenberry and right guard Damien Lewis had to say about the upcoming matchup with the No. 4 Sooners.

