LSUMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Baseball

Report: LSU Analyst Jorge Munoz Takes Wide Receivers Job With Baylor

Glen West

A week in to his new job with Baylor, coach Dave Aranda has started making his coaching hires and on Thursday it was reported that LSU offensive analyst Jorge Munoz would join Baylor's staff as a wide receiver's coach.

With Munoz's reported departure, first reported by the Athletic's Bruce Feldman, that now makes three coaches that have left the Tiger program since winning the national championship. Munoz joins Kenechi Udeze, an LSU defensive analyst that joined the Vanderbilt staff and graduate assistant John Decoster, who left to be the tight ends coach at Old Dominion.

Munoz came to LSU as an offensive coordinator from ULL and spent two years with the Tiger program, focusing primarily on offense. Munoz was so important to the development of LSU quarterback Joe Burrow that Burrow asked him to be in New York City when he accepted the Heisman trophy, thanking and crediting Munoz with his improvement in the 2019 season.

Munoz was linked to the Oregon offensive coordinator job according to multiple reports but the feeling was he also would be a prime candidate to replace Joe Brady on LSU's staff. It will be interesting to see what the administration and Orgeron do as the coaching carousel starts to wind down with a defensive coordinator and Brady replacement still high on the list.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2020 LSU Football Position Breakdown Part 1: Quarterbacks

Brennan will be given every opportunity to win starting job in fourth season with the team

Glen West

by

Harry Hood

2020 LSU Football Position Breakdown Part 2: Running Backs

Davis-Price, Emery and Curry headline running back unit in 2020

Glen West

There are a few surprises in NFL Network Daniel Jeremiah’s first 2020 mock draft. He has five LSU players going in the first round. Check out the full mock below. How many first rounders do you think…

Glen West

by

BigDad1

LSU Basketball Squeaks Out 84-82 Win Over Florida After Late Game Scare

Tigers survive 11-2 last minute Gator run to stay undefeated in conference play

Glen West

Reports are Cincinnati isn’t looking to trade the No. 1 overall pick. The popular pick at the moment, is LSU quarterback Joe Burrow. How good of a story is it that Burrow could be going home for his…

Glen West

by

GEAUXT

Report: LSU Quarterback Joe Burrow Signs With CAA

CAA represents Zion Williamson, Drew Brees

Glen West

Will Wade Previews Matchup With Florida As LSU Looks to Stay Undefeated in Conference Play

Wade not worried with rankings as SEC competition starts to speed up

Glen West

LSU Football Senior Bowl Preview: Lloyd Cushenberry, Damien Lewis Headline Tiger Participants

Fulton, Burrow to skip Senior Bowl after championship win

Glen West

Know Your Enemy: What Florida Must Do Tuesday Night to End LSU's Perfect Start to SEC Play

LSU must force Florida into contested shots as shooting inconsistencies have cropped up all season

Glen West

Report: LSU Inks Defensive Backs Coach Corey Raymond to Three-Year Extension

Raymond known as one of the best recruiters, defensive backs coaches in the country

Glen West