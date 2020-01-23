Report: LSU Analyst Jorge Munoz Takes Wide Receivers Job With Baylor

A week in to his new job with Baylor, coach Dave Aranda has started making his coaching hires and on Thursday it was reported that LSU offensive analyst Jorge Munoz would join Baylor's staff as a wide receiver's coach.

With Munoz's reported departure, first reported by the Athletic's Bruce Feldman, that now makes three coaches that have left the Tiger program since winning the national championship. Munoz joins Kenechi Udeze, an LSU defensive analyst that joined the Vanderbilt staff and graduate assistant John Decoster, who left to be the tight ends coach at Old Dominion.

Munoz came to LSU as an offensive coordinator from ULL and spent two years with the Tiger program, focusing primarily on offense. Munoz was so important to the development of LSU quarterback Joe Burrow that Burrow asked him to be in New York City when he accepted the Heisman trophy, thanking and crediting Munoz with his improvement in the 2019 season.

Munoz was linked to the Oregon offensive coordinator job according to multiple reports but the feeling was he also would be a prime candidate to replace Joe Brady on LSU's staff. It will be interesting to see what the administration and Orgeron do as the coaching carousel starts to wind down with a defensive coordinator and Brady replacement still high on the list.