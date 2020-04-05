LSU Quarterback Myles Brennan Trying to Do His Part By Setting Up GoFundMe For COVID-19 Relief

This past week, the LSU family was touched by the COVID-19 outbreak with the passing of former football and track star Orlando McDaniel as well as Bobby Hebert Sr., the father of Louisiana legend Bobby Hebert and grandfather of T-Bob Hebert.

As college athletes, starting with Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, try to do their part in helping the medical professionals who put their lives at risk everyday, LSU's Myles Brennan wanted to do the same. On Saturday, Brennan and girlfriend Erin Hebert, granddaughter to Bobby Sr., launched a GoFundMe page to benefit the Ochsner Clinic Foundation.

"Please consider donating to Erin and I’s GoFundMe," Brennan's tweet read. "We are all struggling from COVID-19 and want to help out. All donations are appreciated. Geaux Tigers."

The initial goal of $7,000 has already come pretty close to reaching its mark in just a little over a day's time.

"In the midst of a dark time in the state of Louisiana, Erin Hebert and her boyfriend, Myles Brennan, have come together to raise money to assist in fighting this global pandemic," the GoFundMe page states. "Never did Erin and Myles think that this pandemic would hit them so close to home. On March 28, 2020 at 10:58 am, Erin's grandfather, whom she called Poppa, Bobby J. Hebert Sr., passed away at Ochsner Medical Center in Kenner, Louisiana due to complications from COVID-19. To honor Erin's grandfather, Erin and Myles decided to create this fund. The proceeds will go to the Ochsner Clinic Foundation—an organization that meant so much to Poppa Bobby."



The passing of Hebert Sr., also hit close to home for LSU coach Ed Orgeron, who played with Bobby Hebert at South Lafourche High School and then at Northwestern State when Hebert was the quarterback and Orgeron played on the line.

"Obviously Bobby and I were very close friends in college and Mr. Bobby was very influential in me growing up,” Orgeron said on Off The Bench in a recent interview. “I know he’s proud of Bobby and T-Bob.”

"Erin and Myles decided that the donating the money they raise to Ochsner Clinic Foundation for COVID-19 Relief was the perfect way to honor Bobby Sr.," the GoFundMe page stated. "Ochsner Health has always taken such great care of Bobby Sr.’s medical needs. He was so trusting of the medical professionals at Ochsner. The proceeds from this fund will be donated to Ochsner to assist them in their fight against COVID-19."

Brennan will be entering his junior season with the Tigers and is expected to be the starting quarterback in 2020 after spending a year behind Danny Etling and two more behind Joe Burrow.