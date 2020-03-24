Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is among the many athletes looking to help people during the coronavirus pandemic, but his campaign on GoFundMe was nixed due to NCAA rules.

Lawrence and his girlfriend Marissa Mowry started the account on Monday afternoon to raise money for COVID-19 family relief and support. Mowry revealed in a video on her Instagram page that they raised $2,670, which will go to Meals on Wheels America and No Kid Hungry. The campaign is no longer active.

A Clemson official told The State that "NCAA rules that prohibit using name, image and likeness for crowd funding," meaning Lawrence and Mowry could not keep the campaign up.

According to The Athletic's Grace Raynor, Clemson did not hear from the NCAA directly about Lawrence's campaign, but the school's compliance department asked him to take it down due to the league's rules.

"Thank you guys, all of y'all that donated. It's really much appreciated. It's going to help some kids and some elderly [people] somewhere, so it's going to be very helpful," Lawrence said on Mowry's Instagram account. "So we really appreciate y'all. Sorry for all of the drama and all of the confusion but we got it worked out."

There's been a big debate for years over allowing college athletes to benefit from their name, image and likeness, and the NCAA's Board of Governors voted last year to start the process to permit athletes to do so.