LSU Quarterback Myles Brennan Named to Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List

Glen West

LSU quarterback Myles Brennan enters the 2020 season with a lot on his plate. He’s taking over an historic offense in the middle of a pandemic, following perhaps the greatest single-season we’ve ever seen from a college quarterback and now has appeared on the first “watch list” of his young career.

On Wednesday, Brennan was one of 48 quarterbacks named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm award watch list.


This award is presented annually to the top senior and upperclassman quarterback set to graduate with their class by the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation and Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Selection Committee. Candidates are chosen based on player performance on and off the field.


Other SEC quarterbacks on the list include Kyle Trask (Florida), Kellen Mond (Texas A&M), KJ Costello (Mississippi State), Feleipe Franks (Arkansas), Mac Jones (Alabama), Jamie Newman (Georgia) and Jarrett Guarantano (Tennessee). Last year’s winner of the Golden Arm award was, of course, Joe Burrow, who threw for 5,671 yards and an NCAA record 60 touchdowns en route to a national championship and Heisman trophy.

Because of the success the LSU offense had in 2019, naturally Brennan has been one of the more talked about quarterbacks in the SEC. With Steve Ensminger still calling the plays and weapons like Ja’Marr Chase, Terrace Marshall and Arik Gilbert as the primary weapons, Brennan will have every chance to succeed with the Tigers this season.

Over the last few weeks Brennan has been able to start developing that chemistry with his receivers. 

“During this offseason, we’ve had plenty of times to go out there, run routes and catch balls to get our timing down and chemistry up,” Marshall said on LSU Sixty. “It’s going to be good going into fall camp knowing we have a quarterback we can trust in. I’m excited to see what Myles can do.”

Brennan was also given 40/1 odds to take home the Heisman Trophy by BetMGM, a good deal higher than predecessor Joe Burrow, who entered the 2019 season at 200/1 odds. It’s clear that coach Ed Orgeron and the staff are impressed with how Brennan has carried himself this offseason. 


"They have believed in LSU. I told them we believe in Myles. Now it’s his time," Orgeron said on 104.5 ESPN. "We believe that he is very talented but there are some things that he has to get better at. Joe had to get better his first year too and continue to grow. Like I said before, all we want is the best Myles Brennan and that’s going to be good enough for us.”


In an interview with LSU sports a few weeks back, Brennan talked about it being “his time” and wanting to leave his own mark with the program after three years of waiting in the wings.

“I came here for a reason,” said Brennan. “I stayed true to my word. I understand why people do transfer. I’m not against it. But I knew being here would be best for me. We brought in Joe, and if I did leave, I would’ve lost these two years learning behind the greatest quarterback in college football.” 

