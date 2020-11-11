LSU Quarterback Myles Brennan "Doesn't Look Like He'll Be Back" From Lower Body Injury

Barring something miraculous, junior quarterback Myles Brennan's season is likely over coach Ed Orgeron revealed on Wednesday. A lower body injury which has been reported as a torn abdomen has forced the program to consider other options, including surgery according to Orgeron.

"We're looking at the injury and seeing if he can come back through rehab or if the best thing would be to go through an operation that would help him out," Orgeron said. "We haven't made a final decision but it doesn't look like he'll be back unless something miraculous happens.

This doesn't differ much from what Orgeron said on Monday about Brennan's status.

"What's best for Myles, the doctors and them are talking to right now see what's the best for Myles. We're going to do what's the best for him, whether it's getting it fixed, getting it operated now or wait. I think we're still discussing that," Orgeron said.

Brennan has been out of the starting lineup since Oct. 10 after suffering the injury against Missouri but playing through it in the second half. In three games this season, Brennan has thrown for 1,112 yards and 11 touchdowns while completing just over 60% of his passes.





While the team is still weighing all options and nothing is definitive, it certainly seems like the program will be counting on true freshmen TJ Finley and Max Johnson moving forward. Both have been in a heated battle since Brennan's injury and have each shown flashes of potential.

As part of the COVID-19 reports that have surfaced in recent days The Athletic reported that Finley is the only scholarship quarterback available meaning Johnson is likely out of practice for now. Orgeron said on Wednesday that players who have been exposed can run and work out on their own but can have no contact with other players or come near the practice facility.