Myles Brennan Speaks About Quarterback Competition

Brennan spoke with the media at the Manning Passing Academy about his mindset heading into his final go round

The LSU quarterback battle is one of the most intriguing competitions in the country. Headlined by Myles Brennan, Jayden Daniels and Garrett Nussmeier, the Tigers have a myriad of options who can come in and lead this team.

Brennan, a sixth-year senior for LSU, has won the job before and knows what to expect day in and day out. Having battled it out against Max Johnson and other Tiger gunslingers in the past, Brennan has a familiarity with the process.

During the Manning Passing Academy a few weeks back, Brennan spoke on the competition and how he is going about things his final go round.

“It’s part of being in the game, it’s part of being in the spotlight, part of there can only be one quarterback playing at one time,” Brennan told Garland Gillen of Fox 8 News. “So I’ve been in this position before, and I’ve come out on top. So I know what I have to do to do, and that’s between me and me. I think the biggest thing is I’m the oldest quarterback in there. We’re all trying to help each other. Whether it’s me helping Walker, helping Nuss, helping Jayden. We’re all pushing each other. I learn things from Nuss, from Jayden, we pick each other’s brains. It’s not like Walker’s on the bottom of the chart because he’s the youngest. We’re all pushing each other.”

Brennan’s veteran leadership provides the Tigers with a calming presence. Being with the program since 2017 and playing his final high school game in 2016, it’s clearly been a long time coming for the “old head” in the locker room.

“Walker Howard the other day goes, I want to tell you something. ‘I was like what’s up?’ He goes when you were a freshman at LSU I was in the seventh grade. I was like, ‘I didn’t need to know that.’ I know I’m old, I’m good. It’s just, time flies for sure,” Brennan said.

He’s shown significant growth heading into his final year for the Tigers. After a productive spring camp, Brennan put on display his pinpoint accuracy paired with his leadership ability in the locker room.

If Brennan can remain healthy and continue his strong offseason, he’ll certainly be in position to be at the top of the quarterbacks depth chart. In an offensive scheme that may not favor his play style due to Denbrock’s love of a quarterback who can be a tad more mobile in the pocket, Brennan’s accuracy and leadership could be what helps him in the long run.

It’ll come down to the wire in seeing who the Tigers starting quarterback will be this fall, but as Brennan takes it one step at a time and continues helping the other gunslingers in the locker room, this LSU squad will be in good hands no matter who is lining up under center.